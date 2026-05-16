https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/multibillion-dollar-unaccountable-market-lurks-behind-global-biosecurity-facade---expert-1124134013.html

Multibillion-Dollar Unaccountable Market Lurks Behind Global Biosecurity Facade - Expert

Multibillion-Dollar Unaccountable Market Lurks Behind Global Biosecurity Facade - Expert

Sputnik International

Russia told the truth about the US-controlled bioweapon labs found in Ukraine, and the West should apologize for peddling the political smokescreen of ‘Russian disinformation,’ Jeff J. Brown tells Sputnik.

2026-05-16T07:09+0000

2026-05-16T07:09+0000

2026-05-16T07:09+0000

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russia

ukraine

biolab

biological weapons

biological weapons convention

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However, behind the global biosecurity facade lurks “a multibillion-dollar unaccountable market that is deeply invested in making genuine audits and punishment impossible,” notes the bioweapons expert.It is unlikely that anyone will be held accountable, believes Jeff J. Brown, commenting on the probe that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has announced into the over 120 US-funded biological laboratories abroad. Russia submitted all its evidence on the biolabs to the Biological Weapons Convention, but it has “no teeth for compliance and punishment.” The BWC was created by the US “to camouflage its extensive postwar BW development and production.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-biolabs-abroad-under-investigation-1124130361.html

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russia, ukraine, biolab, biological weapons, biological weapons convention