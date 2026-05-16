https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/trump-delays-decision-on-billions-in-taiwan-arms-supplies-1124133006.html

Trump Delays Decision on Billions in Taiwan Arms Supplies

Trump Delays Decision on Billions in Taiwan Arms Supplies

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he has not yet approved billions of dollars in weapons supplies to Taiwan and will decide later.

2026-05-16T04:30+0000

2026-05-16T04:30+0000

2026-05-16T04:30+0000

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“I haven’t approved it yet. We’re going to see what happens,” Trump told Fox News.He added that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, while claiming that Washington is “not looking to have wars.”China has repeatedly stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and has consistently opposed US arms sales to the island, warning such actions violate the one-China principle and contribute to regional destabilization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/what-went-wrong-with-trump-china-visit-1124132651.html

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