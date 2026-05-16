https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/trump-delays-decision-on-billions-in-taiwan-arms-supplies-1124133006.html
Trump Delays Decision on Billions in Taiwan Arms Supplies
Trump Delays Decision on Billions in Taiwan Arms Supplies
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he has not yet approved billions of dollars in weapons supplies to Taiwan and will decide later.
2026-05-16T04:30+0000
2026-05-16T04:30+0000
2026-05-16T04:30+0000
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“I haven’t approved it yet. We’re going to see what happens,” Trump told Fox News.He added that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, while claiming that Washington is “not looking to have wars.”China has repeatedly stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and has consistently opposed US arms sales to the island, warning such actions violate the one-China principle and contribute to regional destabilization.
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Trump Delays Decision on Billions in Taiwan Arms Supplies
US President Donald Trump said he has not yet approved billions of dollars in weapons supplies to Taiwan and will decide later.
“I haven’t approved it yet. We’re going to see what happens,” Trump told Fox News.
He added that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, while claiming that Washington is “not looking to have wars.”
China has repeatedly stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and has consistently opposed US arms sales to the island, warning such actions violate the one-China principle and contribute to regional destabilization.