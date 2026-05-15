https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/what-went-wrong-with-trump-china-visit-1124132651.html

What Went Wrong With Trump China Visit?

What Went Wrong With Trump China Visit?

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump’s visit to China was “mostly performative,” with both sides sending political messages to global and domestic audiences, veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.

2026-05-15T18:40+0000

2026-05-15T18:40+0000

2026-05-15T18:41+0000

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“Both the US and China have assumed entrenched positions primarily because of the aggressive pursuit of primacy by the US and China’s growing ability to preserve its sovereignty and interests no matter how much pressure the US applies,” Berletic said.The US came to Beijing from a position of dangerous belligerence — having kidnapped the Venezuelan president and blockaded Iran — thereby widening the blockade of China itself.While the US presents itself as engaging in diplomacy with China, most of its energy and effort are being invested in “sharpening the dagger” that diplomacy is meant to distract global attention from, the pundit notes.But the US’ inability to extract concessions from China speaks to just how much stronger China has become, he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/chinas-economy-and-industrial-base-give-it-leverage-the-us-no-longer-holds-unilaterally-1124132257.html

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us, donald trump, china, beijing, venezuela, us import tariffs, trump tariffs, sanctions, belt and road initiative, europe, opinion