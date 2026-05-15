https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/what-went-wrong-with-trump-china-visit-1124132651.html
What Went Wrong With Trump China Visit?
What Went Wrong With Trump China Visit?
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump’s visit to China was “mostly performative,” with both sides sending political messages to global and domestic audiences, veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
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“Both the US and China have assumed entrenched positions primarily because of the aggressive pursuit of primacy by the US and China’s growing ability to preserve its sovereignty and interests no matter how much pressure the US applies,” Berletic said.The US came to Beijing from a position of dangerous belligerence — having kidnapped the Venezuelan president and blockaded Iran — thereby widening the blockade of China itself.While the US presents itself as engaging in diplomacy with China, most of its energy and effort are being invested in “sharpening the dagger” that diplomacy is meant to distract global attention from, the pundit notes.But the US’ inability to extract concessions from China speaks to just how much stronger China has become, he concluded.
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What Went Wrong With Trump China Visit?
18:40 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 18:41 GMT 15.05.2026)
US President Donald Trump’s visit to China was “mostly performative,” with both sides sending political messages to global and domestic audiences, veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.
“Both the US and China have assumed entrenched positions primarily because of the aggressive pursuit of primacy by the US and China’s growing ability to preserve its sovereignty and interests no matter how much pressure the US applies,”
Berletic said.
The US came to Beijing from a position of dangerous belligerence — having kidnapped the Venezuelan president and blockaded Iran — thereby widening the blockade of China itself.
While the US presents itself as engaging in diplomacy
with China, most of its energy and effort are being invested in “sharpening the dagger” that diplomacy is meant to distract global attention from, the pundit notes.
“US plans to isolate and contain China were set in motion decades ago and, while constantly updated and adjusted over time, it appears that the manner by which China has modernized — along with the advantages provided by both its massive industrial base and rapid technological advances — has allowed it to continue its rise despite the US’ best efforts,” Berletic noted.
But the US’ inability to extract concessions from China speaks to just how much stronger China has become, he concluded.