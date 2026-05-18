https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/iran-conveys-position-to-us-following-new-adjustments-to-resolution-plan-1124140046.html

Iran Conveys Position to US Following New Adjustments to Resolution Plan

Iran Conveys Position to US Following New Adjustments to Resolution Plan

Sputnik International

Iran has conveyed its comments to the United States in response to Washington's adjustments to the conflict resolution plan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-05-18T09:04+0000

2026-05-18T09:04+0000

2026-05-18T09:04+0000

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"Despite the fact that the United States has explicitly stated that it rejects this [Iranian] project, we have received a number of comments and adjustments through the Pakistani side. We have reviewed the proposals and, as announced yesterday, our point of view has been conveyed to the American side," Baghaei said during a briefing.Tehran does not intend to give up the rights provided for by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Baghaei said, commenting on the US's remark on Iran's uranium enrichment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-weighs-new-strikes-on-iran-as-tensions-rise--reports-1124139525.html

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