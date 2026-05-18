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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran Conveys Position to US Following New Adjustments to Resolution Plan
Iran Conveys Position to US Following New Adjustments to Resolution Plan
Sputnik International
Iran has conveyed its comments to the United States in response to Washington's adjustments to the conflict resolution plan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
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"Despite the fact that the United States has explicitly stated that it rejects this [Iranian] project, we have received a number of comments and adjustments through the Pakistani side. We have reviewed the proposals and, as announced yesterday, our point of view has been conveyed to the American side," Baghaei said during a briefing.Tehran does not intend to give up the rights provided for by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Baghaei said, commenting on the US's remark on Iran's uranium enrichment.
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Iran Conveys Position to US Following New Adjustments to Resolution Plan

09:04 GMT 18.05.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Iranian flag
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has conveyed its comments to the United States in response to Washington's adjustments to the conflict resolution plan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"Despite the fact that the United States has explicitly stated that it rejects this [Iranian] project, we have received a number of comments and adjustments through the Pakistani side. We have reviewed the proposals and, as announced yesterday, our point of view has been conveyed to the American side," Baghaei said during a briefing.
Tehran does not intend to give up the rights provided for by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Baghaei said, commenting on the US's remark on Iran's uranium enrichment.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he would be satisfied with Iran suspending uranium enrichment for 20 years, but for this Washington needs real guarantees that Tehran will comply with such an agreement.

"We are now focused on ending the war. As for the nuclear issue, we have stressed that we do not intend to give up our rights under the NPT. We have not discussed the details of the nuclear issue, and at the current stage all our attention will be focused on ending the war," Baghaei told reporters.
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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