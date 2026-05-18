Moscow Has Most Serious Expectations From Putin's Upcoming Visit to China - Kremlin
09:52 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 18.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has the most serious expectations from the upcoming official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"I can say that we have the most serious expectations," Peskov said.
Putin is preparing for his upcoming visit to China on Monday, the official told reporters, adding that deputy prime ministers, ministers, heads of companies will be part of the delegation that will accompany Putin during the visit.
All economic issues on the agenda of Russia and China will be discussed during the visit, the spokesman said, adding that any contact between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping helps create a new impetus for the expansion of relations between Russia and China.
"We are developing our independent, very, very multifaceted relations with China, which we and our Chinese friends call relations of privileged, special strategic partnership," Peskov said, adding that relations between Russia and China are very diverse.
On Ukraine's Conflict
The peace process in Ukraine is on pause, and Russia is counting on its resumption, Peskov said.
"Currently, the peace process [on Ukraine] is on pause. We expect that it will be resumed one day," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow expects that Washington will continue mediation efforts in the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov added.
Amid US President Donald Trump's new statements on Ukraine, Moscow draws attention to ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure in Russia, Peskov said.
"In this regard, it is also worth paying attention once again to the incessant drone strikes by the armed forces of Ukraine against civilian targets and civilian infrastructure in various Russian cities and towns," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Trump's statements about the impeding peace process in Ukraine.
The Russian armed forces deliver strikes only at military and near-military targets in Ukraine, Peskov said.
"As for the strikes by our armed forces, they are carried out only against military or near-military targets," Peskov told reporters.
Volodymyr Zelensky's claims that Russia allegedly planning "attacks" from the territory of Belarus are escalating tensions, the official added.
On Cuba
Russia is in constant contact with Cuba, including on issues of assistance in the conditions of the blockade, Peskov said.
"We are in constant contact with our Cuban friends. And, of course, we are constantly exchanging opinions and information about what could be done to ease the really huge burden due to the blockade that is being set up around us," Peskov told reporters.
15 May, 09:26 GMT