https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/moscow-has-most-serious-expectations-from-putins-upcoming-visit-to-china---kremlin-1124141618.html

Moscow Has Most Serious Expectations From Putin's Upcoming Visit to China - Kremlin

Moscow Has Most Serious Expectations From Putin's Upcoming Visit to China - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow has the most serious expectations from the upcoming official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-05-18T09:52+0000

2026-05-18T09:52+0000

2026-05-18T10:02+0000

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"I can say that we have the most serious expectations," Peskov said. All economic issues on the agenda of Russia and China will be discussed during the visit, the spokesman said, adding that any contact between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping helps create a new impetus for the expansion of relations between Russia and China. On Ukraine's ConflictThe peace process in Ukraine is on pause, and Russia is counting on its resumption, Peskov said.Moscow expects that Washington will continue mediation efforts in the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov added.Amid US President Donald Trump's new statements on Ukraine, Moscow draws attention to ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure in Russia, Peskov said.The Russian armed forces deliver strikes only at military and near-military targets in Ukraine, Peskov said.Volodymyr Zelensky's claims that Russia allegedly planning "attacks" from the territory of Belarus are escalating tensions, the official added.On CubaRussia is in constant contact with Cuba, including on issues of assistance in the conditions of the blockade, Peskov said.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-china-relations-encompass-many-dimensions---kremlin-1124130795.html

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