https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/trump-says-not-open-to-any-concessions-after-irans-latest-peace-proposal-1124145680.html
Trump Says 'Not Open' to Any Concessions After Iran's Latest Peace Proposal
Trump Says 'Not Open' to Any Concessions After Iran's Latest Peace Proposal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was "not open" to any concessions after receiving Iran's latest peace proposal.
2026-05-18T18:20+0000
2026-05-18T18:20+0000
2026-05-18T18:20+0000
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In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said he is "not open" to any concessions for Iran. Tehran understands "what's going to be happening soon," the US president added.Earlier in the day Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran has conveyed its comments to the United States in response to Washington's adjustments to the conflict resolution plan. Tehran and Washington continue dialogue with Pakistan's mediation, the spokesman added.Furthermore, Iran continues to discuss with Oman the issue of developing a mechanism for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said.On Sunday, Trump called on Iran to hurry up with a deal with the US, saying time was of the essence.The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Trump Says 'Not Open' to Any Concessions After Iran's Latest Peace Proposal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was "not open" to any concessions after receiving Iran's latest peace proposal.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said he is "not open" to any concessions for Iran.
Tehran understands "what's going to be happening soon
," the US president added.
Earlier in the day Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran has conveyed its comments to the United States in response to Washington's adjustments to the conflict resolution plan. Tehran and Washington continue dialogue with Pakistan's mediation, the spokesman added.
Furthermore, Iran continues to discuss with Oman the issue of developing a mechanism for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said.
On Sunday, Trump called on Iran to hurry up with a deal with the US, saying time was of the essence.
The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.