https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russia-satisfied-with-oil-gas-supplies-cooperation-with-china---deputy-pm-1124151221.html

Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM

Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM

Sputnik International

Russia is satisfied with the cooperation with China on oil and gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

2026-05-19T14:35+0000

2026-05-19T14:35+0000

2026-05-19T14:35+0000

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"We are satisfied with the cooperation that we have with China in the supply of oil and gas. If new and additional projects are considered, we will inform you about it based on the results of the trip [the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China]," Novak said. Both countries plan to discuss during Putin's visit the implementation of energy agreements reached during the president's last trip to China, Novak added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/putin-xi-jinping-to-hold-talks-in-china-in-narrow-expanded-formats---kremlin-aide-1124143176.html

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