https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russia-satisfied-with-oil-gas-supplies-cooperation-with-china---deputy-pm-1124151221.html
Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM
Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM
Sputnik International
Russia is satisfied with the cooperation with China on oil and gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T14:35+0000
2026-05-19T14:35+0000
2026-05-19T14:35+0000
world
russia
china
alexander novak
vladimir putin
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102614/82/1026148269_0:134:2550:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_e63805ef9adc5dd51e9ea4402915be6a.jpg
"We are satisfied with the cooperation that we have with China in the supply of oil and gas. If new and additional projects are considered, we will inform you about it based on the results of the trip [the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China]," Novak said. Both countries plan to discuss during Putin's visit the implementation of energy agreements reached during the president's last trip to China, Novak added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/putin-xi-jinping-to-hold-talks-in-china-in-narrow-expanded-formats---kremlin-aide-1124143176.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102614/82/1026148269_0:0:2400:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_015acb6a9d72150151a4d01f7b4fb57b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, alexander novak, vladimir putin, xi jinping
russia, china, alexander novak, vladimir putin, xi jinping
Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM
KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) - Russia is satisfied with the cooperation with China on oil and gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Monday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the delegation will be very representative and include five deputy prime ministers, eight ministers, as well as the head of the Central Bank, heads of state corporations and regional heads.
"We are satisfied with the cooperation that we have with China in the supply of oil and gas. If new and additional projects are considered, we will inform you about it based on the results of the trip [the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China]," Novak said.
Both countries plan to discuss during Putin's visit the implementation of energy agreements reached during the president's last trip to China, Novak added.