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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russia-satisfied-with-oil-gas-supplies-cooperation-with-china---deputy-pm-1124151221.html
Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM
Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM
Sputnik International
Russia is satisfied with the cooperation with China on oil and gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
2026-05-19T14:35+0000
2026-05-19T14:35+0000
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"We are satisfied with the cooperation that we have with China in the supply of oil and gas. If new and additional projects are considered, we will inform you about it based on the results of the trip [the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China]," Novak said. Both countries plan to discuss during Putin's visit the implementation of energy agreements reached during the president's last trip to China, Novak added.
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Russia Satisfied With Oil, Gas Supplies Cooperation With China - Deputy PM

14:35 GMT 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jin LiangkuaiHaiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.
Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jin Liangkuai
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KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) - Russia is satisfied with the cooperation with China on oil and gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Monday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the delegation will be very representative and include five deputy prime ministers, eight ministers, as well as the head of the Central Bank, heads of state corporations and regional heads.

"We are satisfied with the cooperation that we have with China in the supply of oil and gas. If new and additional projects are considered, we will inform you about it based on the results of the trip [the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China]," Novak said.
Both countries plan to discuss during Putin's visit the implementation of energy agreements reached during the president's last trip to China, Novak added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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Putin, Xi Jinping to Hold Talks in China in Narrow, Expanded Formats - Kremlin Aide
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