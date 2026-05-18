Putin, Xi Jinping to Hold Talks in China in Narrow, Expanded Formats - Kremlin Aide
13:05 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 18.05.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold negotiations in China both in narrow and expanded formats, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Xi Jinping.
"After the welcoming ceremony, our president's meeting with Xi will begin at the People's Assembly House. This meeting is being held in a narrow format, during which it is planned to discuss the most important and sensitive issues of bilateral relations between our countries," Ushakov told reporters.
After that, negotiations in an expanded format will take place, the official said, adding that the Russian side will include 39 people.
On Visit's Organization
Putin and Xi Jinping will also discuss topical issues on international agenda on May 20 in an informal format, and the Kremlin attaches special importance to the informal talks, as the leaders will discuss all issues openly and confidentially, the official said.
Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons in detail, Ushakov said.
"I will not announce the details now, but I believe this topic will be discussed in great detail between the leaders with the participation of direct representatives who are involved in all these projects," Ushakov said, answering a question about which agreements in the field of hydrocarbons can be signed during Putin's visit to China.
The leaders will also discuss in detail the issues related to the Power of Siberia-2 project, Ushakov said.
"The locomotive of economic cooperation, as everyone knows, is our partnership in the energy sector. Amid the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to retain its role as a reliable supplier, while China remains a responsible consumer of energy resources. I would like to note that in the first quarter of this year, our oil supplies to Chinese consumers increased by more than a third, by 35%, or 31 million tonnes," Ushakov added.
Putin and Xi Jinping will sign a declaration on the establishment of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations, Ushakov said.
"It is planned that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will adopt another, I would say, conceptual document — this is a joint declaration on the formation of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations," Ushakov told reporters, adding that they will also sign a joint statement on strengthening the countries' strategic partnership.
In total, Russia and China will sign about 40 documents relating to deepening ties in industry, transport, and nuclear energy, the official said.
28 April, 06:18 GMT
Xi Jinping and Putin will make media statements following the talks, Ushakov said.
"After that, our president and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China will make public statements to the media," Ushakov told reporters.
The Russian delegation will be very representative during Putin's visit to China, Ushakov said.
"The Russian delegation, as always, will be very, very representative," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin will be accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, as well as deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Alexander Novak, Yuri Trutnev, also by eight ministers and the head of the Central Bank, as well as the heads of state corporations and regional heads.
Putin will be greeted on arrival by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a solemn ceremony is expected to take place at the airport, Ushakov added.
Instead of Putin's traditional article in Chinese media ahead of his visit to the country a video message from the Russian President will be published, Ushakov concluded.
Putin will hold a meting with Chairman of State Council of China Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss trade issues, Ushakov said.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will hold a meeting with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, during which, of course, issues of trade and economic cooperation will be mainly discussed," Ushakov told reporters.
On Russia-China Relations
The entire range of bilateral relations between Russia and China will be discussed during Putin's upcoming visit to China, Ushakov said.
"The whole range of bilateral relations will be discussed during the upcoming official visit," Ushakov told reporters.
The result of the upcoming visit will be the further strengthening of "the entire complex of multifaceted relations" between the two countries, the official said.
Putin's visit to China marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries, Ushakov explained.
15 May, 09:26 GMT
A close Russian-Chinese bond is especially important in the current situation in the world, Ushakov said.
"Our close Russian-Chinese bond is particularly in demand in the current international situation, it is of a stabilizing nature," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the countries are increasing coordination in the United Nations, BRICS, G20 and other international platforms.
The foreign policy positions of Moscow and Beijing are close and largely coincide, and on several issues approaches are even identical, Ushakov added.
"I would like to note that this will not be the only meeting of our leaders this year. Other meetings are also planned. In particular, at the SCO summit in Bishkek, which will be held from August 31 to September 1. Then bilateral contact is envisaged at the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, and then at the APEC summit in China, Shenzhen, on November 18-19," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia and China are important trading partners for each other, Ushakov said.
"As everyone knows, Russia and China are important trading partners for each other," Ushakov told reporters.
Steps to convert settlements between Russia and China into national currencies contributed to the growth of mutual trade, the official said, adding that almost all export-import operations in the countries' trade are carried out in rubles and yuan.
Additionally, Russia and China have built a stable system of mutual trade, protected from the influence of third countries and negative trends in global markets, Ushakov said.
The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level and are now actively developing, Ushakov also said.
"Relations between Russia and China are currently actively developing and have reached an unprecedented high level. These relations are in the nature of a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," Ushakov told reporters.
The relations between Russia and China serve as a model of what ties and cooperation between neighboring states should be, the official said.
"Our side invariably functions on the principles of mutual assistance, support and friendship," Ushakov added.
Russia and China are not cooperating against anyone, both countries are committed to independent and independent policy, Ushakov added.
On US
There is no connection between the visits to China of Russian Presidentand US President Donald Trump, the dates of the Russian leader's trip were agreed in advance, Ushakov said.
"There is no connection between Trump's visit and Putin's visit, we usually agree on a plan for negotiations with the Chinese in advance," Ushakov told reporters.
Moscow and Beijing have agreed in advance on the dates of the Russian leader's visit to China, the official said, adding that the dates of the talks were approved immediately after Putin and Xi Jinping spoke via video link in February.
There is no radical shift in relations between Russia and the United States, but all contacts that are going on are very useful, Ushakov said, commenting on the upcoming visit of Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov to New York.
Kotyakov will lead the Russian delegation to the conference on the rights of persons with disabilities, which will be held in New York on June 9-11.
"To be honest, I do not know anything about this trip, I do not know this topic. But ... such trips ... have nothing to do with a radical shift in the system of relations between the two countries, it does not mean anything. But all the contacts are very useful," Ushakov told reporters.