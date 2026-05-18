https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/putin-xi-jinping-to-hold-talks-in-china-in-narrow-expanded-formats---kremlin-aide-1124143176.html

Putin, Xi Jinping to Hold Talks in China in Narrow, Expanded Formats - Kremlin Aide

Putin, Xi Jinping to Hold Talks in China in Narrow, Expanded Formats - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold negotiations in China both in narrow and expanded formats, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

2026-05-18T13:05+0000

2026-05-18T13:05+0000

2026-05-18T13:30+0000

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Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Xi Jinping. After that, negotiations in an expanded format will take place, the official said, adding that the Russian side will include 39 people. On Visit's OrganizationPutin and Xi Jinping will also discuss topical issues on international agenda on May 20 in an informal format, and the Kremlin attaches special importance to the informal talks, as the leaders will discuss all issues openly and confidentially, the official said.Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons in detail, Ushakov said.The leaders will also discuss in detail the issues related to the Power of Siberia-2 project, Ushakov said.Putin and Xi Jinping will sign a declaration on the establishment of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations, Ushakov said.In total, Russia and China will sign about 40 documents relating to deepening ties in industry, transport, and nuclear energy, the official said.Xi Jinping and Putin will make media statements following the talks, Ushakov said.The Russian delegation will be very representative during Putin's visit to China, Ushakov said.Putin will be accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, as well as deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Alexander Novak, Yuri Trutnev, also by eight ministers and the head of the Central Bank, as well as the heads of state corporations and regional heads.Putin will be greeted on arrival by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a solemn ceremony is expected to take place at the airport, Ushakov added.Instead of Putin's traditional article in Chinese media ahead of his visit to the country a video message from the Russian President will be published, Ushakov concluded.Putin will hold a meting with Chairman of State Council of China Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss trade issues, Ushakov said.On Russia-China RelationsThe entire range of bilateral relations between Russia and China will be discussed during Putin's upcoming visit to China, Ushakov said.The result of the upcoming visit will be the further strengthening of "the entire complex of multifaceted relations" between the two countries, the official said.Putin's visit to China marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries, Ushakov explained.A close Russian-Chinese bond is especially important in the current situation in the world, Ushakov said.The foreign policy positions of Moscow and Beijing are close and largely coincide, and on several issues approaches are even identical, Ushakov added.Russia and China are important trading partners for each other, Ushakov said.Steps to convert settlements between Russia and China into national currencies contributed to the growth of mutual trade, the official said, adding that almost all export-import operations in the countries' trade are carried out in rubles and yuan.Additionally, Russia and China have built a stable system of mutual trade, protected from the influence of third countries and negative trends in global markets, Ushakov said.The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level and are now actively developing, Ushakov also said.The relations between Russia and China serve as a model of what ties and cooperation between neighboring states should be, the official said.Russia and China are not cooperating against anyone, both countries are committed to independent and independent policy, Ushakov added.On USThere is no connection between the visits to China of Russian Presidentand US President Donald Trump, the dates of the Russian leader's trip were agreed in advance, Ushakov said.Moscow and Beijing have agreed in advance on the dates of the Russian leader's visit to China, the official said, adding that the dates of the talks were approved immediately after Putin and Xi Jinping spoke via video link in February.There is no radical shift in relations between Russia and the United States, but all contacts that are going on are very useful, Ushakov said, commenting on the upcoming visit of Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov to New York.Kotyakov will lead the Russian delegation to the conference on the rights of persons with disabilities, which will be held in New York on June 9-11.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/china-russia-plan-to-further-promote-relations-to-higher-level---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124140687.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/putin-to-pay-official-visit-to-china-on-may-19-20-at-invitation-of-xi-jinping---kremlin-1124133849.html

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