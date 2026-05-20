https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/armenias-nato-and-eu-pivot-driving-provocations-against-russians---expert-1124160546.html
Armenia’s NATO and EU Pivot Driving Provocations Against Russians - Expert
Armenia’s NATO and EU Pivot Driving Provocations Against Russians - Expert
Sputnik International
Armenia continues to hold six Russian citizens accused of espionage over documentary filming activities allegedly linked to Azerbaijan, despite claims from supporters that the case contains no classified material and little concrete evidence.
2026-05-20T14:51+0000
2026-05-20T14:51+0000
2026-05-20T14:51+0000
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The Arrest of six Russian TV journalists filming a report and documentary for alleged espionage was “driven by the desire of certain forces to further damage relations between Armenia and Russia," Center for Strategic Studies of South Caucasus Countries director Yevgeny Mikhaylov says.The Russian journalists were filming monasteries, churches and cultural sites for a documentary project, but Armenian authorities cliamed they were spying, he notes.Mikhaylov believes the arrests were prompted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s fears of losing power ahead of elections.He Argued that the Armenian government and security services are now focused on keeping control and ensuring public support for their policies.Mikhaylov said Russian government warnings against traveling to Armenia were “not accidental.”He said Moscow sees growing risks to the rights of Russian citizens, and warned pressure could also be put on ethnic Armenians with ties to Russia, their businesses and even their relatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/six-russians-jailed-in-armenia-on-flimsy-espionage-allegations--report-1124157765.html
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nikol pashinyan, armenia, russia, nato, azerbaijan, european union (eu), espionage, espionage, espionage case, espionage charges
nikol pashinyan, armenia, russia, nato, azerbaijan, european union (eu), espionage, espionage, espionage case, espionage charges
Armenia’s NATO and EU Pivot Driving Provocations Against Russians - Expert
Armenia continues to hold six Russian citizens accused of espionage over documentary filming activities allegedly linked to Azerbaijan, despite claims from supporters that the case contains no classified material and little concrete evidence.
The Arrest of six Russian TV journalists filming a report and documentary for alleged espionage was “driven by the desire of certain forces to further damage relations between Armenia and Russia," Center for Strategic Studies of South Caucasus Countries director Yevgeny Mikhaylov says.
“Armenia has set a course toward joining anti-Russian sanctions, moving closer to NATO and the European Union, and so on,” he adds. “One must be prepared for this — and for any possible provocations.”
The Russian journalists were filming monasteries, churches and cultural sites for a documentary project, but Armenian authorities cliamed they were spying, he notes.
Mikhaylov believes the arrests were prompted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s
fears of losing power ahead of elections.
He Argued that the Armenian government and security services are now focused on keeping control and ensuring public support for their policies.
Mikhaylov said Russian government warnings against traveling to Armenia were “not accidental.”
He said Moscow sees growing risks to the rights of Russian citizens, and warned pressure could also be put on ethnic Armenians with ties to Russia, their businesses and even their relatives.