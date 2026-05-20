Six Russians Jailed in Armenia on Flimsy Espionage Allegations – Report
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankPolice near the Armenia's Investigative Committee building in Yerevan. June 25, 2025
© Sputnik / Stringer/
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Armenia continues to hold six Russian citizens on espionage-related charges linked to alleged filming activities for Azerbaijan, despite what their supporters describe as weak evidence and the absence of any classified material, RT reports.
The individuals—Artem Makhmutov, Daniil Semenyuk, Viktor Tikhomirov, Emirkhan Emirkhanov, Said Aliyev, and Vladislav Yeliseyev—were detained between June 2024 and March 2026. Three of them grew up together in a Moscow orphanage.
According to the defense, they were hired to film a documentary about Azerbaijani cultural heritage sites in Armenia, including mosques, cemeteries, and churches. None of the locations were restricted or classified. Daniil Semenyuk was arrested at the airport before entering the country.
The producer who commissioned the project, a Russian national from the film industry, has since disappeared and cannot be reached. Viktor Tikhomirov went to Armenia to investigate his friends' detention and was subsequently arrested himself.
Armenian authorities have not presented evidence that the footage contains state secrets or sensitive military information. All of the sites filmed are publicly accessible and documented online.
Russian officials have called the charges baseless. The Kremlin says it is monitoring the case closely. Families of the detainees deny the espionage allegations and claim their relatives are being pressured to confess.
Court hearings have been repeatedly postponed, and no trial dates have been set. The six Russian nationals remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.
According to the defense, they were hired to film a documentary about Azerbaijani cultural heritage sites in Armenia, including mosques, cemeteries, and churches. None of the locations were restricted or classified. Daniil Semenyuk was arrested at the airport before entering the country.
The producer who commissioned the project, a Russian national from the film industry, has since disappeared and cannot be reached. Viktor Tikhomirov went to Armenia to investigate his friends' detention and was subsequently arrested himself.
Armenian authorities have not presented evidence that the footage contains state secrets or sensitive military information. All of the sites filmed are publicly accessible and documented online.
Russian officials have called the charges baseless. The Kremlin says it is monitoring the case closely. Families of the detainees deny the espionage allegations and claim their relatives are being pressured to confess.
Court hearings have been repeatedly postponed, and no trial dates have been set. The six Russian nationals remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.
6 April, 19:12 GMT