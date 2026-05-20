https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/cuban-foreign-minister-accuses-rubio-of-lying-about-causes-of-crisis-on-island-1124163608.html
Cuban Foreign Minister Accuses Rubio of Lying About Causes of Crisis on Island
Cuban Foreign Minister Accuses Rubio of Lying About Causes of Crisis on Island
Sputnik International
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla on Wednesday accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of lying about the true causes behind the longstanding hardships affecting the island.
2026-05-20T16:47+0000
2026-05-20T16:47+0000
2026-05-20T16:47+0000
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Earlier in the day, Rubio issued a message to the Cuban people, saying that President Donald Trump is offering a new relationship directly with them, not with GAESA, a conglomerate the US secretary claims is controlling the island. The top diplomat highlighted that while Rubio is constantly speaking of the $100 million in humanitarian support the US is willing to give Cuba through the Catholic Church and insinuating the Cuban government is unwilling to take it, Havana has not refused it. Rodriguez further rebuked Rubio for using in his message the "nefarious date of May 20," which the minister says marked the beginning of a neocolonial period for Cuba as an appendix of the United States, something "the top US diplomat intends Cuba to go back to." "The neocolonial Cuba and the Platt amendment are bygones. Independence and sovereignty are the future," the foreign minister noted. On January 29, the United States authorized duties on imports from countries supplying Cuba with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. Havana said the United States uses its energy embargo to suffocate the island's economy and worsen living conditions for its population. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on May 3 highlighted that the US military threat to Cuba had reached unprecedented levels. The leader cautioned that aggression against the island will be met by the people's determination to defend their sovereignty and independence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/no-military-solution-to-cuba-following-us-threats---un-secretary-general-1124111862.html
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Cuban Foreign Minister Accuses Rubio of Lying About Causes of Crisis on Island
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla on Wednesday accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of lying about the true causes behind the longstanding hardships affecting the island.
Earlier in the day, Rubio issued a message to the Cuban people, saying that President Donald Trump is offering a new relationship directly with them, not with GAESA, a conglomerate the US secretary claims is controlling the island.
"The US Secretary of State repeats his mendacious script and attempts to blame the #Cuban government for the ruthless damage caused by the #US government to the Cuban people. He is the spokesperson of the corrupt and revanchist interests concentrated in South Florida which do not represent the feelings of the majority of the US people or the Cubans who live there," Rodriguez said via X.
The top diplomat highlighted that while Rubio is constantly speaking of the $100 million in humanitarian support the US is willing to give Cuba through the Catholic Church and insinuating the Cuban government is unwilling to take it, Havana has not refused it.
Rodriguez further rebuked Rubio for using in his message the "nefarious date of May 20," which the minister says marked the beginning of a neocolonial period for Cuba as an appendix of the United States, something "the top US diplomat intends Cuba to go back to."
"The neocolonial Cuba and the Platt amendment are bygones. Independence and sovereignty are the future," the foreign minister noted.
On January 29, the United States authorized duties on imports from countries supplying Cuba with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. Havana said the United States uses its energy embargo to suffocate the island's economy
and worsen living conditions for its population.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on May 3 highlighted that the US military threat to Cuba had reached unprecedented levels. The leader cautioned that aggression against the island will be met by the people's determination to defend their sovereignty and independence.