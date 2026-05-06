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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/theres-no-oil-blockade-on-cuba--rubio-denies-trumps-cuba-blockade-1124083363.html
‘There’s No Oil Blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio Denies Trump’s Cuba Blockade
‘There’s No Oil Blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio Denies Trump’s Cuba Blockade
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed there is “no oil blockade on Cuba,” despite US President Donald Trump earlier bragging that the island had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.
2026-05-06T03:32+0000
2026-05-06T03:32+0000
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For months, the US has pressured Cuba’s fuel lifelines — targeting shipments, threatening supply routes, and using economic collapse as a regime-change tool. Washington’s trick is always the same: create the crisis, deny responsibility, then blame the victim.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-imposing-extreme-living-conditions-on-cuba-with-its-fuel-blockade-1123551449.html
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‘There’s No Oil Blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio Denies Trump’s Cuba Blockade

03:32 GMT 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed there is “no oil blockade on Cuba,” despite US President Donald Trump earlier bragging that the island had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.
For months, the US has pressured Cuba’s fuel lifelines — targeting shipments, threatening supply routes, and using economic collapse as a regime-change tool.
Washington’s trick is always the same: create the crisis, deny responsibility, then blame the victim.
Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2026
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US Imposing Extreme Living Conditions on Cuba With Its Fuel Blockade
30 January, 06:09 GMT
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