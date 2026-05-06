https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/theres-no-oil-blockade-on-cuba--rubio-denies-trumps-cuba-blockade-1124083363.html

‘There’s No Oil Blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio Denies Trump’s Cuba Blockade

‘There’s No Oil Blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio Denies Trump’s Cuba Blockade

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed there is “no oil blockade on Cuba,” despite US President Donald Trump earlier bragging that the island had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.

2026-05-06T03:32+0000

2026-05-06T03:32+0000

2026-05-06T03:32+0000

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For months, the US has pressured Cuba’s fuel lifelines — targeting shipments, threatening supply routes, and using economic collapse as a regime-change tool. Washington’s trick is always the same: create the crisis, deny responsibility, then blame the victim.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-imposing-extreme-living-conditions-on-cuba-with-its-fuel-blockade-1123551449.html

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us, marco rubio, donald trump, cuba, blockade, economic blockade, naval blockade, energy blockade, us-cuba relations, humanitarian crisis, us hegemony