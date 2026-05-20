https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/how-russia-and-china-are-turning-multipolarity-into-global-system-1124158577.html
How Russia and China Are Turning Multipolarity Into Global System
How Russia and China Are Turning Multipolarity Into Global System
Sputnik International
The declaration underscores Russia and China's drive "to give ideological and diplomatic structure to a geopolitical reality they believe is already taking... 20.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-20T11:11+0000
2026-05-20T11:11+0000
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How Russia and China Are Turning Multipolarity Into Global System
The declaration underscores Russia and China's drive "to give ideological and diplomatic structure to a geopolitical reality they believe is already taking shape,” UK political analyst Adriel Kasonta tells Sputnik.
The document
formalizes a decade-long trend: “The gradual erosion of uncontested Western primacy and the rise of a competitive global order”
Russia and China act as co-authors of “an alternative organizing principle for global affairs centered on sovereignty, civilizational pluralism, and non-interference”
The declaration is set to add to creating financial, tech, and diplomatic mechanisms outside Western control, from national currencies in trade to deeper BRICS
and SCO cooperation