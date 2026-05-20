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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-veclaration-new-chapter-in-construction-of-multipolar-world--1124156278.html
Russia-China Вeclaration: ‘New Chapter in Construction of Multipolar World’
Russia-China Вeclaration: ‘New Chapter in Construction of Multipolar World’
Sputnik International
The declaration, signed following Donald Trump's visit to China, shows that the era of a single global hegemon is over, Russian political analyst Yekaterina Zaklyazminskaya tells Sputnik. Her verdict is clear: The US attempt to pressure China has failed.
2026-05-20T08:42+0000
2026-05-20T08:42+0000
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Russia and China are not just talking about multipolarity, they are enshrining it in bilateral documentsThis model rejects Western templates by promoting the peaceful coexistence of distinct civilizations and removing the need to rebuild on Western valuesThe historic document offers an alternative path for nations seeking independence from unilateral pressure and asserts the relevance of a multipolar world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-and-china-reach-agreements-on-important-energy-issue--putin-aide-1124154079.html
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Russia-China Вeclaration: ‘New Chapter in Construction of Multipolar World’

08:42 GMT 20.05.2026
© POOLRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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The declaration, signed following Donald Trump's visit to China, shows that the era of a single global hegemon is over, Russian political analyst Yekaterina Zaklyazminskaya tells Sputnik. Her verdict is clear: The US attempt to pressure China has failed.
Russia and China are not just talking about multipolarity, they are enshrining it in bilateral documents

This model rejects Western templates by promoting the peaceful coexistence of distinct civilizations and removing the need to rebuild on Western values

The historic document offers an alternative path for nations seeking independence from unilateral pressure and asserts the relevance of a multipolar world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
World
Russia and China Reach Agreements on Important Energy Issue — Putin Aide
06:44 GMT
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