https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-veclaration-new-chapter-in-construction-of-multipolar-world--1124156278.html

Russia-China Вeclaration: ‘New Chapter in Construction of Multipolar World’

Russia-China Вeclaration: ‘New Chapter in Construction of Multipolar World’

Sputnik International

The declaration, signed following Donald Trump's visit to China, shows that the era of a single global hegemon is over, Russian political analyst Yekaterina Zaklyazminskaya tells Sputnik. Her verdict is clear: The US attempt to pressure China has failed.

2026-05-20T08:42+0000

2026-05-20T08:42+0000

2026-05-20T08:42+0000

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Russia and China are not just talking about multipolarity, they are enshrining it in bilateral documentsThis model rejects Western templates by promoting the peaceful coexistence of distinct civilizations and removing the need to rebuild on Western valuesThe historic document offers an alternative path for nations seeking independence from unilateral pressure and asserts the relevance of a multipolar world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-and-china-reach-agreements-on-important-energy-issue--putin-aide-1124154079.html

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