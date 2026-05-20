https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/new-round-of-iran-us-talks-to-be-held-in-pakistan-after-end-of-hajj---reports-1124163364.html
New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports
New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports
Sputnik International
A new round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Pakistan after the completion of the main Hajj ceremonies at the end of May, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.
2026-05-20T16:43+0000
2026-05-20T16:43+0000
2026-05-20T16:43+0000
us-israel war on iran
pakistan
islamabad
talks
peace talks
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e78b7306b3f871f960409345440c02c7.jpg
"The next round of talks will be held in Islamabad after the Hajj is over," sources told the broadcaster. The commander of the Pakistani army may visit Iran on May 21 to announce the completion of work on the final draft of the agreement, the sources added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/pakistan-iran-talks-covered-mediation-border-security-and-new-trade-corridors-expert-reveals-1124144903.html
pakistan
islamabad
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41c6247c4a2e4f3cdfe0e4096fedd5fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pakistan, islamabad, talks, peace talks, iran, us
pakistan, islamabad, talks, peace talks, iran, us
New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - A new round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Pakistan after the completion of the main Hajj ceremonies at the end of May, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.
"The next round of talks will be held in Islamabad after the Hajj is over," sources told the broadcaster.
The commander of the Pakistani army may visit Iran on May 21 to announce the completion of work on the final draft of the agreement, the sources added.