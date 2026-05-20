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New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports
New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports
Sputnik International
A new round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Pakistan after the completion of the main Hajj ceremonies at the end of May, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.
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"The next round of talks will be held in Islamabad after the Hajj is over," sources told the broadcaster. The commander of the Pakistani army may visit Iran on May 21 to announce the completion of work on the final draft of the agreement, the sources added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/pakistan-iran-talks-covered-mediation-border-security-and-new-trade-corridors-expert-reveals-1124144903.html
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New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports

16:43 GMT 20.05.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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DOHA (Sputnik) - A new round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Pakistan after the completion of the main Hajj ceremonies at the end of May, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.
"The next round of talks will be held in Islamabad after the Hajj is over," sources told the broadcaster.
The commander of the Pakistani army may visit Iran on May 21 to announce the completion of work on the final draft of the agreement, the sources added.
Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
Analysis
Pakistan-Iran Talks Covered Mediation, Border Security, and New Trade Corridors, Expert Reveals
18 May, 14:47 GMT
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