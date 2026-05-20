https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/new-round-of-iran-us-talks-to-be-held-in-pakistan-after-end-of-hajj---reports-1124163364.html

New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports

New Round of Iran-US Talks to Be Held in Pakistan After End of Hajj - Reports

Sputnik International

A new round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Pakistan after the completion of the main Hajj ceremonies at the end of May, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

2026-05-20T16:43+0000

2026-05-20T16:43+0000

2026-05-20T16:43+0000

us-israel war on iran

pakistan

islamabad

talks

peace talks

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e78b7306b3f871f960409345440c02c7.jpg

"The next round of talks will be held in Islamabad after the Hajj is over," sources told the broadcaster. The commander of the Pakistani army may visit Iran on May 21 to announce the completion of work on the final draft of the agreement, the sources added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/pakistan-iran-talks-covered-mediation-border-security-and-new-trade-corridors-expert-reveals-1124144903.html

pakistan

islamabad

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, islamabad, talks, peace talks, iran, us