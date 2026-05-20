https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/no-swift-no-dollar-rubleyuan-system-paves-way-for-multipolar-finance-1124160260.html
No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance
No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance
Sputnik International
Nearly 100% of Russia-China trade is now settled in national currencies, which is a landmark in financial sovereignty, Hong Kong-based political analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.
2026-05-20T14:11+0000
2026-05-20T14:11+0000
2026-05-20T14:54+0000
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Russia's energy and mineral resources "perfectly match" China's world-class manufacturing and tech scale, Giuliano pointed out.Strong growth despite Western tariffs and global instability proves multipolarity delivers real results, the analyst stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-90-of-payments-between-russia-and-china-made-in-rubles-and-yuan-as-trade-grows-1118474125.html
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russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, trade, currency, multipolarity, ruble, yuan
russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, trade, currency, multipolarity, ruble, yuan
No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance
14:11 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 20.05.2026)
Nearly 100% of Russia-China trade is now settled in national currencies, which is a landmark in financial sovereignty, Hong Kong-based political analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.
Russia's energy and mineral resources "perfectly match" China's world-class manufacturing and tech scale, Giuliano pointed out.
He noted that national currency settlements have created a resilient and sanctions-proof ecosystem.
Strong growth despite Western tariffs and global instability proves multipolarity
delivers real results, the analyst stressed.
The shift to ruble–yuan ops inspires BRICS+ and Global South nations to pursue independent finance—accelerating de-dollarization toward fairer, sovereign global trade, Giuliano concludes.