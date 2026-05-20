https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/no-swift-no-dollar-rubleyuan-system-paves-way-for-multipolar-finance-1124160260.html

No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance

No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance

Sputnik International

Nearly 100% of Russia-China trade is now settled in national currencies, which is a landmark in financial sovereignty, Hong Kong-based political analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.

2026-05-20T14:11+0000

2026-05-20T14:11+0000

2026-05-20T14:54+0000

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china

vladimir putin

xi jinping

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Russia's energy and mineral resources "perfectly match" China's world-class manufacturing and tech scale, Giuliano pointed out.Strong growth despite Western tariffs and global instability proves multipolarity delivers real results, the analyst stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-90-of-payments-between-russia-and-china-made-in-rubles-and-yuan-as-trade-grows-1118474125.html

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Sputnik International

russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, trade, currency, multipolarity, ruble, yuan