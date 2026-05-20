International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/no-swift-no-dollar-rubleyuan-system-paves-way-for-multipolar-finance-1124160260.html
No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance
No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance
Sputnik International
Nearly 100% of Russia-China trade is now settled in national currencies, which is a landmark in financial sovereignty, Hong Kong-based political analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.
2026-05-20T14:11+0000
2026-05-20T14:54+0000
analysis
russia
china
vladimir putin
xi jinping
trade
currency
multipolarity
ruble
yuan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289226_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_92908c90d580c278d6ab6251798ad194.jpg
Russia's energy and mineral resources "perfectly match" China's world-class manufacturing and tech scale, Giuliano pointed out.Strong growth despite Western tariffs and global instability proves multipolarity delivers real results, the analyst stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-90-of-payments-between-russia-and-china-made-in-rubles-and-yuan-as-trade-grows-1118474125.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289226_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd9bf63113c1798465a4e41b98108fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, trade, currency, multipolarity, ruble, yuan
russia, china, vladimir putin, xi jinping, trade, currency, multipolarity, ruble, yuan

No SWIFT, No Dollar: Ruble–Yuan System Paves Way for Multipolar Finance

14:11 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 20.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexander DemianchukChinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 10 ruble coins
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 10 ruble coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Demianchuk
Subscribe
Nearly 100% of Russia-China trade is now settled in national currencies, which is a landmark in financial sovereignty, Hong Kong-based political analyst Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik.
Russia's energy and mineral resources "perfectly match" China's world-class manufacturing and tech scale, Giuliano pointed out.

He noted that national currency settlements have created a resilient and sanctions-proof ecosystem.

Strong growth despite Western tariffs and global instability proves multipolarity delivers real results, the analyst stressed.
The shift to ruble–yuan ops inspires BRICS+ and Global South nations to pursue independent finance—accelerating de-dollarization toward fairer, sovereign global trade, Giuliano concludes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a joint statement with Chinese President Xi Jinping following a meeting in expanded format at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
Economy
Putin: 90% of Payments Between Russia and China Made in Rubles and Yuan as Trade Grows
16 May 2024, 13:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала