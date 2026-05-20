https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-alliance-grows-stronger-despite-western-pressure---lavrov-1124158449.html
Russia-China Alliance Grows Stronger Despite Western Pressure - Lavrov
Russia-China Alliance Grows Stronger Despite Western Pressure - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing have built a strategic partnership strong enough to withstand Western pressure, pointing to expanding energy cooperation, growing technological coordination and a trade turnover exceeding $200 billion.
2026-05-20T11:52+0000
2026-05-20T11:52+0000
2026-05-20T11:52+0000
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Lavrov said relations between Moscow and Beijing "rest on a very solid material foundation."He said that trade between the two countries had topped $200 million per year for several years now, with energy supplies the "backbone" of their cooperation.Lavrov noted that Russia was the biggest supplier of natural gas to China via pipelines, and also "among the main suppliers of liquefied natural gas and coal.""Most recently, we reached a final agreement on the construction of the major ‘Power of Siberia 2’ gas pipeline," Lavrov pointed out. "The ‘Far Eastern route’ is also under discussion."He also stressed that both countries are accelerating efforts to strengthen technological sovereignty and reduce dependence on the West, amid sanctions and growing geopolitical pressure.He argued that attempts by the West to isolate Russia and China economically have failed, pointing to the rapid rise of Chinese exports to Russia.The foreign minister said the Russia-China partnership was increasingly rooted in self-reliance and long-term strategic solidarity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/putin-and-xi-jinping-adopt-joint-statement-on-deepening-relations-between-russia-and-china-1124157078.html
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Russia-China Alliance Grows Stronger Despite Western Pressure - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing have built a strategic partnership strong enough to withstand Western pressure, pointing to expanding energy cooperation, growing technological coordination and a trade turnover exceeding $200 billion.
Lavrov said relations between Moscow and Beijing "rest on a very solid material foundation."
He said that trade between the two countries had topped $200 million per year for several years now, with energy supplies the "backbone" of their cooperation.
Lavrov noted that Russia was the biggest supplier of natural gas to China via pipelines, and also "among the main suppliers of liquefied natural gas and coal."
"Most recently, we reached a final agreement on the construction of the major ‘Power of Siberia 2’ gas pipeline," Lavrov pointed out. "The ‘Far Eastern route’ is also under discussion."
He also stressed that both countries are accelerating efforts to strengthen technological sovereignty and reduce dependence on the West, amid sanctions and growing geopolitical pressure.
"As recent events show, in which the West reveals the essence of its policy without attempting to hide it, both China and Russia must first and foremost rely on their own strength and on our fraternal solidarity," Lavrov said.
He argued that attempts by the West to isolate Russia and China economically have failed, pointing to the rapid rise of Chinese exports to Russia.
The foreign minister said the Russia-China partnership was increasingly rooted in self-reliance and long-term strategic solidarity.
"If the West, the capitalists, suddenly decided that they would impose sanctions, would not buy anything from China, would not sell anything to Russia, and the economies of China and the Russian Federation would face insurmountable problems, this is a delusion," Lavrov said.