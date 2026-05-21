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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-ready-to-work-with-russia-to-implements-agreements-reached-by-leaders-1124164789.html
China Ready to Work With Russia to Implement Agreements Reached by Leaders
China Ready to Work With Russia to Implement Agreements Reached by Leaders
Sputnik International
China is ready to work with Russia to implement agreements reached by heads of two countries and enrich cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit.
2026-05-21T07:51+0000
2026-05-21T08:13+0000
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Russia and China need to follow the trend of peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation to promote a better development of relations, the diplomat told a briefing. Commenting on the countries' cooperation on the Power of Siberia-2, the diplomat said that China is ready to continue cooperation with Russia on the basis of respect and mutual benefit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-reach-agreement-to-accelerate-implementation-of-power-of-siberia-2---novak-1124163752.html
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China Ready to Work With Russia to Implement Agreements Reached by Leaders

07:51 GMT 21.05.2026 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 21.05.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to work with Russia to implement agreements reached by heads of two countries and enrich cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit.
Russia and China need to follow the trend of peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation to promote a better development of relations, the diplomat told a briefing.
"China is ready to work together with Russia to implement the important agreements reached by the two heads of state, to make full use of the historical opportunities to further strengthen the foundation of mutual trust between the two countries and enrich cooperation," Guo Jiakun said.
Commenting on the countries' cooperation on the Power of Siberia-2, the diplomat said that China is ready to continue cooperation with Russia on the basis of respect and mutual benefit.
The Amur Gas Processing Plant, located near the town of Svobodny in the Amur region, processes multi-component gas delivered via the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters per year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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Russia, China Reach Agreement to Accelerate Implementation of Power of Siberia 2 - Novak
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