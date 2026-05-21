https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-ready-to-work-with-russia-to-implements-agreements-reached-by-leaders-1124164789.html

China Ready to Work With Russia to Implement Agreements Reached by Leaders

China Ready to Work With Russia to Implement Agreements Reached by Leaders

Sputnik International

China is ready to work with Russia to implement agreements reached by heads of two countries and enrich cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit.

2026-05-21T07:51+0000

2026-05-21T07:51+0000

2026-05-21T08:13+0000

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Russia and China need to follow the trend of peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation to promote a better development of relations, the diplomat told a briefing. Commenting on the countries' cooperation on the Power of Siberia-2, the diplomat said that China is ready to continue cooperation with Russia on the basis of respect and mutual benefit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-reach-agreement-to-accelerate-implementation-of-power-of-siberia-2---novak-1124163752.html

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