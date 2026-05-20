https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-china-summit-cements-de-dollarization-and-energy-alliance-1124158928.html

Russia-China Summit Cements De-dollarization and Energy Alliance

Russia-China Summit Cements De-dollarization and Energy Alliance

Sputnik International

Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping confirmed the “unbreakable strategic partnership” between the two countries that cannot be undermined by outside pressure, Cairo Al-Farabi Center for Political and Strategic Studies secretary-general Dr Mokhtar Ghobashy told Sputnik.

2026-05-20T11:33+0000

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2026-05-20T11:49+0000

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The move toward Sino-Russian trade in their national currencies is “a very important step carrying strategic dimensions,” he said, adding thet the growing Moscow-Beijing partnership “cannot be influenced from the outside.”Ghobashy said the shift away from the dollar sends “a powerful signal” that Russia-China economic relations have entered a new phase.Stable Russian energy supplies guarantee China “will not suffer from any possible tensions in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. Ghobashy said the alliance was a natural partnership between “the world’s strongest economic locomotive and a military power with the largest nuclear potential.”He noted that the atmosphere of the Putin-Xi meeting reflected mutual trust “laying the foundation for a major strategic alliance.” The summit also sent “an extremely important signal to the United States,” coming only days after US President Donald Trump’s visit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/how-russia-and-china-are-turning-multipolarity-into-global-system-1124158577.html

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