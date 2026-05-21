https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/german-elites-and-western-money-seek-economic-dominance-at-russias-expense-1124168923.html

German Elites and Western Money Seek Economic Dominance at Russia's Expense

German Elites and Western Money Seek Economic Dominance at Russia's Expense

Sputnik International

German politics is increasingly driven by revanchist attitudes toward Russia and "Fourth Reich" ideas, military expert Yury Knutov tells Sputnik.

2026-05-21T19:07+0000

2026-05-21T19:07+0000

2026-05-21T19:07+0000

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angela merkel

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“The militarization of the economy now taking place in Germany is alarming because passenger car production is being phased out and replaced with the manufacture of armored combat vehicles," Knutov says. "All of this indicates that the country is genuinely preparing for war.” Germany military equipment is already being actively used against Russia: NATO military planning didn’t begin yesterday — it’s been underway for years, Knutov says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/germany-changes-wwii-story-to-cast-russia-as-enemy-and-justify-re-armament-1124168609.html

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military & intelligence, angela merkel, russia, germany, ukraine, nato, us, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), energy