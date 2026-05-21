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German Elites and Western Money Seek Economic Dominance at Russia's Expense
German Elites and Western Money Seek Economic Dominance at Russia's Expense
Sputnik International
German politics is increasingly driven by revanchist attitudes toward Russia and "Fourth Reich" ideas, military expert Yury Knutov tells Sputnik.
2026-05-21T19:07+0000
2026-05-21T19:07+0000
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“The militarization of the economy now taking place in Germany is alarming because passenger car production is being phased out and replaced with the manufacture of armored combat vehicles," Knutov says. "All of this indicates that the country is genuinely preparing for war.” Germany military equipment is already being actively used against Russia: NATO military planning didn’t begin yesterday — it’s been underway for years, Knutov says.
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German Elites and Western Money Seek Economic Dominance at Russia's Expense

19:07 GMT 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry AstakhovRussian President Vladimir Putin looks at a map in his country at his residence of Novo-Ogaryevo outside Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a map in his country at his residence of Novo-Ogaryevo outside Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
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Ekaterina Blinova
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German politics is increasingly driven by revanchist attitudes toward Russia and "Fourth Reich" ideas, military expert Yury Knutov tells Sputnik.
“The militarization of the economy now taking place in Germany is alarming because passenger car production is being phased out and replaced with the manufacture of armored combat vehicles," Knutov says. "All of this indicates that the country is genuinely preparing for war.”
Germany military equipment is already being actively used against Russia:
The attack on the Moscow Region involved German-made BARS drones
German Leopard tanks and other armored vehicles are being used in battles in Ukraine
Leopard tanks were also used in the failed Ukrainian invasion of the Russian region of Kursk
Germany is deploying a tank brigade in Lithuania – on Russia's Kaliningrad doorstep – reportedly with some 200 tanks
NATO military planning didn’t begin yesterday — it’s been underway for years, Knutov says.
In 2014 and 2015, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel used the Minsk accords as a cover for the re-arming Ukraine building up its army for a future war.
In the 2010s Google vehicles mapped Russian terrain – now those digital maps are integrated into drones and cruise missiles targeting Russia
In the early 2000s, Western corporations sought access to Russia’s vast natural resources – now they want to grab them for the AI-driven computing boom
"Major corporations see their long-term survival in subordinating Russia: defeating it strategically, reshaping its political system, fragmenting the country, and imposing reparations to secure continued economic dominance," Knutov warns.
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
Analysis
Germany Changes WWII Story to Cast Russia as Enemy and Justify Re-Armament
18:07 GMT
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