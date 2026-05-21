https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/germany-at-the-crossroads-revanchism-versus-diplomacy-1124168398.html

Germany at the Crossroads: Revanchism Versus Diplomacy

Germany at the Crossroads: Revanchism Versus Diplomacy

Sputnik International

Amid the conflict in Ukraine, voices in the German establishment increasingly call for strengthening the armed forces to counter the perceived Russian menace.

2026-05-21T16:22+0000

2026-05-21T16:22+0000

2026-05-21T16:22+0000

world

friedrich merz

germany

russia

europe

ukraine

european union (eu)

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

robert fico

aleksandar vulin

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Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to make the German army the strongest in Europe, while Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warns of a new military threat from Russia, which Europe has “forgotten over the last 20 to 30 years.”An art installation in Berlin’s Thomas Schulte Gallery displayed the Ukrainian phrase “The best gift — dead Russians”, sparking debate over the anti-Russian provocation when the exhibition claims to condemn violence.But not all politicians support militarization or war:Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel said war, even in Ukraine, is “absolutely fatal” and a massive security threat for Germany.Sarah Wagenknecht, leader of the left-wing BSW bloc, wrote on X that Merz’s policies serve the elite and make German taxpayers participants in an endless war.Former BSW MP Sevim Dagdelen wrote for NachDenkSeiten that dialogue with Russia is slipping away as the German government tries to win a victory.AfD MP Tino Chrupalla warned the Ukrainian dream of ‘final victory’ harms both Ukraine and Germany and the proxy war wastes tax money.Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said the European Union must maintain normal dialogue with Russia and intermediaries like Schroeder could help.Slovak MEP Lubos Blaha said only extremists deny the need for talks with Russia.Former Polish president Aleksander Kwasniewski said post-war Europe will have to rebuild relations with Russia, which will it will not just disappear.Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Five Star Movement Giuseppe Conte said German rearmament won’t increase security but only it creates instability and enriches the elite.Former Serbian vice-president Aleksandar Vulin said modern Germany dreams of revenge rather than learning from history, threatening peace.The debate shows a growing rift between calls for war and those for diplomacy and caution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/poland-ready-to-host-us-troops-withdrawn-from-germany----1124087185.html

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friedrich merz, germany, russia, europe, ukraine, european union (eu), alternative fuer deutschland (afd), robert fico, aleksandar vulin, boris pistorius