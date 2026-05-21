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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-ready-to-use-new-weapons-in-case-of-us-attack---source-1124164924.html
Iran Ready to Use New Weapons in Case of US Attack - Source
Iran Ready to Use New Weapons in Case of US Attack - Source
Sputnik International
Iran has advanced weapons that have not yet been used on the battlefield in the conflict with the US and Israel, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.
2026-05-21T08:44+0000
2026-05-21T08:44+0000
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CNN reported on May 18 citing sources familiar with the matter that the Pentagon had prepared a list of targets for strikes in Iran in case US President Donald Trump gave the order to resume attacks on the country. According to the source, Tehran has no shortage of assets it is prepared to use to repel attacks. "In terms of equipment and defense capabilities, we have no shortage that would prevent us from defending our country. This time, we do not intend to exercise restraint," the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-could-launch-attacks-against-iran-as-early-as-friday---trump-1124151703.html
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Iran Ready to Use New Weapons in Case of US Attack - Source

08:44 GMT 21.05.2026
© AP PhotoIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
© AP Photo
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has advanced weapons that have not yet been used on the battlefield in the conflict with the US and Israel, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.
CNN reported on May 18 citing sources familiar with the matter that the Pentagon had prepared a list of targets for strikes in Iran in case US President Donald Trump gave the order to resume attacks on the country.

"We have produced advanced weapons domestically that have not yet been used on the battlefield and have not actually been tested," the Iranian source said, commenting on Iran's preparedness for a possible repeat US attack.

According to the source, Tehran has no shortage of assets it is prepared to use to repel attacks.
"In terms of equipment and defense capabilities, we have no shortage that would prevent us from defending our country. This time, we do not intend to exercise restraint," the source said.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Could Launch Attacks Against Iran as Early as Friday - Trump
19 May, 15:06 GMT
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