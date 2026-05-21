https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-ready-to-use-new-weapons-in-case-of-us-attack---source-1124164924.html

Iran Ready to Use New Weapons in Case of US Attack - Source

Iran Ready to Use New Weapons in Case of US Attack - Source

Sputnik International

Iran has advanced weapons that have not yet been used on the battlefield in the conflict with the US and Israel, an Iranian military source told Sputnik.

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2026-05-21T08:44+0000

2026-05-21T08:44+0000

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CNN reported on May 18 citing sources familiar with the matter that the Pentagon had prepared a list of targets for strikes in Iran in case US President Donald Trump gave the order to resume attacks on the country. According to the source, Tehran has no shortage of assets it is prepared to use to repel attacks. "In terms of equipment and defense capabilities, we have no shortage that would prevent us from defending our country. This time, we do not intend to exercise restraint," the source said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-could-launch-attacks-against-iran-as-early-as-friday---trump-1124151703.html

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