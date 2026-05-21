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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-restoring-its-military-forces-much-faster-than-us-expected---reports-1124166789.html
Iran Restoring Its Military Forces Much Faster Than US Expected - Reports
Iran Restoring Its Military Forces Much Faster Than US Expected - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran is restoring its armed forces and weapons production much faster than the United States expected, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with US intelligence data.
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During the six-week ceasefire that began in April, Iran resumed operations at some of its drone production facilities, CNN reported. Some US intelligence agencies estimate that Iran could fully restore its drone strike capability within six months, the report said. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Iran's armed forces had made the best possible use of the ceasefire with the US to restore their capabilities. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-admits-iran-retains-ability-to-launch-retaliatory-strikes-1124152445.html
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Iran Restoring Its Military Forces Much Faster Than US Expected - Reports

13:14 GMT 21.05.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is restoring its armed forces and weapons production much faster than the United States expected, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with US intelligence data.
During the six-week ceasefire that began in April, Iran resumed operations at some of its drone production facilities, CNN reported.
Some US intelligence agencies estimate that Iran could fully restore its drone strike capability within six months, the report said.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Iran's armed forces had made the best possible use of the ceasefire with the US to restore their capabilities.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Admits Iran Retains Ability to Launch Retaliatory Strikes
19 May, 16:24 GMT
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