https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-restoring-its-military-forces-much-faster-than-us-expected---reports-1124166789.html

Iran Restoring Its Military Forces Much Faster Than US Expected - Reports

Iran Restoring Its Military Forces Much Faster Than US Expected - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran is restoring its armed forces and weapons production much faster than the United States expected, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with US intelligence data.

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During the six-week ceasefire that began in April, Iran resumed operations at some of its drone production facilities, CNN reported. Some US intelligence agencies estimate that Iran could fully restore its drone strike capability within six months, the report said. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Iran's armed forces had made the best possible use of the ceasefire with the US to restore their capabilities. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-admits-iran-retains-ability-to-launch-retaliatory-strikes-1124152445.html

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