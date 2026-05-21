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Iskander-M Missiles With Special Warheads Deployed in Belarus Drills
Iskander-M Missiles With Special Warheads Deployed in Belarus Drills
Sputnik International
As part of nuclear forces exercises in Belarus, Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems equipped with special warheads were deployed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2026-05-21T07:44+0000
2026-05-21T07:44+0000
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The weapons were delivered to the field storage points of a brigade. Military personnel received the warheads, loaded them onto the carrier missiles, and then discreetly moved to the designated area to prepare for launches.Since May 18, training on the use of nuclear weapons and their support by military units has been ongoing in Belarus. Participants include the Strategic Rocket Forces, Northern and Pacific Fleets, Long-Range Aviation Command, as well as units from the Leningrad and Central Military Districts.The drills are a planned activity within the framework of the Union State and are not directed against other countries. The main goal is to test the ability to carry out combat missions and to improve the qualifications of personnel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russian-soldiers-place-nuclear-arms-on-high-alert-during-drills---belarus-defense-ministry-1124163473.html
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Iskander-M Missiles With Special Warheads Deployed in Belarus Drills

07:44 GMT 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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As part of nuclear forces exercises in Belarus, Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems equipped with special warheads have been deployed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The weapons were delivered to the field storage points of a brigade. Military personnel received the warheads, loaded them onto the carrier missiles, and then discreetly moved to the designated area to prepare for launches.
Since May 18, training on the use of nuclear weapons and their support by military units has been ongoing in Belarus. Participants include the Strategic Rocket Forces, Northern and Pacific Fleets, Long-Range Aviation Command, as well as units from the Leningrad and Central Military Districts.
The drills are a planned activity within the framework of the Union State and are not directed against other countries. The main goal is to test the ability to carry out combat missions and to improve the qualifications of personnel.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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Russian Soldiers Place Nuclear Arms on High Alert During Drills - Belarus' Defense Ministry
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