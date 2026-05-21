https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iskander-m-missiles-with-special-warheads-deployed-in-belarus-drills-1124164643.html

Iskander-M Missiles With Special Warheads Deployed in Belarus Drills

Iskander-M Missiles With Special Warheads Deployed in Belarus Drills

Sputnik International

As part of nuclear forces exercises in Belarus, Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems equipped with special warheads were deployed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2026-05-21T07:44+0000

2026-05-21T07:44+0000

2026-05-21T07:44+0000

military

belarus

russian defense ministry

russian pacific fleet

central military district

iskander-m

russia

drills

joint drills

military drills

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The weapons were delivered to the field storage points of a brigade. Military personnel received the warheads, loaded them onto the carrier missiles, and then discreetly moved to the designated area to prepare for launches.Since May 18, training on the use of nuclear weapons and their support by military units has been ongoing in Belarus. Participants include the Strategic Rocket Forces, Northern and Pacific Fleets, Long-Range Aviation Command, as well as units from the Leningrad and Central Military Districts.The drills are a planned activity within the framework of the Union State and are not directed against other countries. The main goal is to test the ability to carry out combat missions and to improve the qualifications of personnel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russian-soldiers-place-nuclear-arms-on-high-alert-during-drills---belarus-defense-ministry-1124163473.html

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belarus, russian defense ministry, russian pacific fleet, central military district, iskander-m, russia, drills, joint drills, military drills