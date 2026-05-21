https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/pakistani-prime-minister-to-visit-china-on-may-23-26---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124167164.html

Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China on May 23-26 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China on May 23-26 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T13:19+0000

2026-05-21T13:19+0000

2026-05-21T13:19+0000

world

china

pakistan

chinese foreign ministry

shehbaz sharif

visit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_34e3c4b3883ec81c2c02face45dacc41.jpg

"At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26," Guo told a briefing. Sharif is expected to hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and with Li during the visit, the spokesman said. The spokesman also said that Sharif will attend a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, and will also visit an eastern province of Zhejiang.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/pakistan-could-receive-first-batch-of-chinese-j-35s-in-2026-air-force-expert-1124082357.html

china

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, pakistan, chinese foreign ministry, shehbaz sharif, visit