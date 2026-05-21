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Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China on May 23-26 - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China on May 23-26 - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
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"At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26," Guo told a briefing. Sharif is expected to hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and with Li during the visit, the spokesman said. The spokesman also said that Sharif will attend a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, and will also visit an eastern province of Zhejiang.
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Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China on May 23-26 - Chinese Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
"At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 26," Guo told a briefing.
Sharif is expected to hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and with Li during the visit, the spokesman said.
"The leaders of the two countries will conduct an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, and will outline the course for the development of China-Pakistan relations under new conditions," the diplomat added.
The spokesman also said that Sharif will attend a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan
, and will also visit an eastern province of Zhejiang.