https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/polish-hospitality-plain-clothes-police-shoot-belarusian-man-in-his-car-1124167795.html

Polish 'Hospitality': Plain-Clothes Police Shoot Belarusian Man in His Car

Polish 'Hospitality': Plain-Clothes Police Shoot Belarusian Man in His Car

Sputnik International

A 60-year-old Belarusian man returning home from Germany was shot multiple times in Poland by plain-clothes officers in unmarked vehicles.

2026-05-21T14:35+0000

2026-05-21T14:35+0000

2026-05-21T14:35+0000

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He was hit in the head and legs — with 30 bullet holes found in his car. Not a single shot was aimed at the tires, the News.by website reports.The victim was rushed to hospital, where doctors botched his operation: bullets were removed but wounds were stitched shut — risking infection. Days later, he was discharged in a critical condition.Back in Belarus, doctors are now fighting to save the man’s leg and his life. He has already had three complex surgeries.Doctors said one bullet would have come within millimeters of killing himBelarus Foreign Ministry reactionA police probe has been launched. Belarusian authorities say they have identified the officers involved and will push for accountability.The man may never walk unaided again — because Polish police opened fire without warning on an unarmed traveler.

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