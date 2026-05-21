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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/us-inspection-of-biolabs-in-ukraine-is-1st-step-towards-recognizing-problem---moscow-1124165050.html
US Inspection of Biolabs in Ukraine Is 1st Step Towards Recognizing Problem - Moscow
US Inspection of Biolabs in Ukraine Is 1st Step Towards Recognizing Problem - Moscow
Sputnik International
The inspection by the United States of biological laboratories in Ukraine is the first step towards recognizing the problem and resolving it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-05-21T08:53+0000
2026-05-21T08:54+0000
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"Now the Americans will be inspecting ... We consider the revelations of the American intelligence community as the first step towards full recognition and comprehensive regulation of the problem, for solution of which the Russian side has consistently called in recent years," Zakharova told reporters.
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US Inspection of Biolabs in Ukraine Is 1st Step Towards Recognizing Problem - Moscow

08:53 GMT 21.05.2026 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 21.05.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The inspection by the United States of biological laboratories in Ukraine is the first step towards recognizing the problem and resolving it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Now the Americans will be inspecting ... We consider the revelations of the American intelligence community as the first step towards full recognition and comprehensive regulation of the problem, for solution of which the Russian side has consistently called in recent years," Zakharova told reporters.
US Biolab - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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West Adopts Biological Weapons as Part of Hybrid Warfare Policy — Expert
19 May, 13:05 GMT
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