https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/us-inspection-of-biolabs-in-ukraine-is-1st-step-towards-recognizing-problem---moscow-1124165050.html

US Inspection of Biolabs in Ukraine Is 1st Step Towards Recognizing Problem - Moscow

US Inspection of Biolabs in Ukraine Is 1st Step Towards Recognizing Problem - Moscow

Sputnik International

The inspection by the United States of biological laboratories in Ukraine is the first step towards recognizing the problem and resolving it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T08:53+0000

2026-05-21T08:53+0000

2026-05-21T08:54+0000

world

maria zakharova

ukraine

americans

us

biolab

biological weapons

biological

biological weapon

bioweapon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg

"Now the Americans will be inspecting ... We consider the revelations of the American intelligence community as the first step towards full recognition and comprehensive regulation of the problem, for solution of which the Russian side has consistently called in recent years," Zakharova told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/west-adopts-biological-weapons-as-part-of-hybrid-warfare-policy--expert-1124150474.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, ukraine, americans, us, biolab, biological weapons, biological, biological weapon, bioweapon, russia