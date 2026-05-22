https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/china-drops-2b-to-build-first-regional-zero-carbon-textile-hub-in-egypt-1124174118.html
China Drops $2 Bln to Build First Regional Zero-Carbon Textile Hub in Egypt
China Drops $2 Bln to Build First Regional Zero-Carbon Textile Hub in Egypt
Sputnik International
The megaproject is set to turn Egypt into a manufacturing gateway linking Africa, Europe, and the Middle East
2026-05-22T16:46+0000
2026-05-22T16:46+0000
2026-05-22T16:54+0000
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egypt, china, textile, manufacturing, north africa
China Drops $2 Bln to Build First Regional Zero-Carbon Textile Hub in Egypt
16:46 GMT 22.05.2026 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 22.05.2026)
The megaproject is set to turn Egypt into a manufacturing gateway linking Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.
4.5 million-square-meter industrial hub is to be completed in four years
Expected to create 50,000–80,000 direct jobs + 60,000 indirect vacancies
Project includes factories, logistics centers, and technical training facilities
The project is part of Egypt's
push to become a regional manufacturing powerhouse as global supply chains shift
31 October 2025, 04:35 GMT