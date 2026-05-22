https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russia-has-three-responses-to-ukrainian-attack-on-donbass-children--expert-1124174268.html

Russia Has Three Responses to Ukrainian Attack on Donbass Children – Expert

Russia Has Three Responses to Ukrainian Attack on Donbass Children – Expert

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Defense Ministry to plan responses to the Ukrainian drone attack on a high school dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

2026-05-22T18:24+0000

2026-05-22T18:24+0000

2026-05-22T18:24+0000

analysis

igor korotchenko

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

donbass

defense ministry

lugansk people’s republic

europe

us

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Russia has several options, National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik. The pundit stressed that Russia is fighting the military operation in Ukraine in line with international law and the UN Charter. "Accordingly, strikes will target only military sites, critical infrastructure — considered lawful military targets — and Ukraine’s political and military command centers."The strike on the Starobelsk dormitory was not accidental — it came in three waves during the night. There are no military facilities near the dormitory.Why does the Zelensky regime target civilians? Because it built up an illusion of safety and impunity, the expert replies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraines-neo-nazi-government-carried-out-terrorist-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk---putin-1124173158.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

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Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

igor korotchenko, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, donbass, defense ministry, lugansk people’s republic, europe, us