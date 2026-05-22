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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russia-has-three-responses-to-ukrainian-attack-on-donbass-children--expert-1124174268.html
Russia Has Three Responses to Ukrainian Attack on Donbass Children – Expert
Russia Has Three Responses to Ukrainian Attack on Donbass Children – Expert
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Defense Ministry to plan responses to the Ukrainian drone attack on a high school dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).
2026-05-22T18:24+0000
2026-05-22T18:24+0000
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Russia has several options, National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik. The pundit stressed that Russia is fighting the military operation in Ukraine in line with international law and the UN Charter. "Accordingly, strikes will target only military sites, critical infrastructure — considered lawful military targets — and Ukraine’s political and military command centers."The strike on the Starobelsk dormitory was not accidental — it came in three waves during the night. There are no military facilities near the dormitory.Why does the Zelensky regime target civilians? Because it built up an illusion of safety and impunity, the expert replies.
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Russia Has Three Responses to Ukrainian Attack on Donbass Children – Expert

18:24 GMT 22.05.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Defense Ministry to plan responses to the Ukrainian drone attack on a high school dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).
Russia has several options, National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik.
1.
Hitting decision-making centers — specifically in Kiev, "where the leaders of the terrorist regime direct and order attacks on Russia, including the latest large-scale tragedy involving the deaths of children"
2.
Critical infrastructure that supports Ukrainian Armed Forces rear operations and stability
3.
Ukrainian military and state command networks

"The retaliation strike must be large-scale and concentrated," Korotchenko says. "Of course, we will not strike civilian infrastructure or the civilian population. Those are the methods used by Zelensky’s terrorists against us."

The pundit stressed that Russia is fighting the military operation in Ukraine in line with international law and the UN Charter.
"Accordingly, strikes will target only military sites, critical infrastructure — considered lawful military targets — and Ukraine’s political and military command centers."
The strike on the Starobelsk dormitory was not accidental — it came in three waves during the night. There are no military facilities near the dormitory.
Why does the Zelensky regime target civilians? Because it built up an illusion of safety and impunity, the expert replies.
Ukraine's neo-Nazi authorities have carried out a terrorist strike on a college dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic — Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
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Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin
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