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Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/losing-on-battlefield-kiev-regime-terrorizes-children--russian-mfa-on-college-attack-1124172975.html
Losing on Battlefield, Kiev Regime Terrorizes Children – Russian MFA on College Attack
Losing on Battlefield, Kiev Regime Terrorizes Children – Russian MFA on College Attack
Sputnik International
Russia calls on international structures, national governments and the world community to condemn the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a college and dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-22T14:03+0000
2026-05-22T14:03+0000
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"We call on international structures, national governments and the world community to give an honest assessment of the criminal actions of the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime and strongly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Starobelsk," the ministry said in a statement, calling it a targeted attack on civilians "in the spirit of the German Nazis."All those responsible for the attack will be identified and will be inevitably punished, the statement read, adding that strikes like this one are carried out by Ukrainian troops with the assistance of foreign specialists from NATO.Due to the attack, Kiev and its curators assume full responsibility for the escalation of hostilities and undermining efforts to resolve the conflict, the statement read, adding that Ukraine, which is suffering defeat on the battlefield, is deploying terror against children."The whole world has witnessed how cynical the Zelensky regime is, making children an object of terror," the ministry said, adding that the attack occurred amid Kiev's false lamentations regarding the fate of children affected by military action.Earlier in the day, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that more than 30 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Four people have died, and the number of injured has increased to 39, according to later reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraines-attack-on-school-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-whats-known-so-far-1124171207.html
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Losing on Battlefield, Kiev Regime Terrorizes Children – Russian MFA on College Attack

14:03 GMT 22.05.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankConsequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
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Russia calls on international structures, national governments and the world community to condemn the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a college and dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We call on international structures, national governments and the world community to give an honest assessment of the criminal actions of the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime and strongly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Starobelsk," the ministry said in a statement, calling it a targeted attack on civilians "in the spirit of the German Nazis."
All those responsible for the attack will be identified and will be inevitably punished, the statement read, adding that strikes like this one are carried out by Ukrainian troops with the assistance of foreign specialists from NATO.
"We have reliable information that Western capitals are supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with intelligence and helping with targeting," the ministry said.
Due to the attack, Kiev and its curators assume full responsibility for the escalation of hostilities and undermining efforts to resolve the conflict, the statement read, adding that Ukraine, which is suffering defeat on the battlefield, is deploying terror against children.
"The whole world has witnessed how cynical the Zelensky regime is, making children an object of terror," the ministry said, adding that the attack occurred amid Kiev's false lamentations regarding the fate of children affected by military action.
Earlier in the day, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that more than 30 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Four people have died, and the number of injured has increased to 39, according to later reports.
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
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Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk: What’s Known So Far?
08:41 GMT
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