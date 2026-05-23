https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/bbc-refuses-to-visit-lugansk-peoples-republic-attack-site-cnn-on-vacation---mfa-spox-1124176670.html
BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox
BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the British broadcaster BBC has officially declined to visit the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, while the American company CNN is on vacation.
2026-05-23T10:30+0000
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“BBC has officially refused to visit Starobelsk. CNN is on vacation,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.Earlier on Saturday, Zakharova reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had begun organizing visits to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk, LPR, for foreign journalists accredited in Moscow.On Friday, Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-11---region-head-1124176529.html
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BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the British broadcaster BBC has officially declined to visit the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, while the American company CNN is on vacation.
“BBC has officially refused to visit Starobelsk. CNN is on vacation,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
Earlier on Saturday, Zakharova reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had begun organizing visits to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk, LPR, for foreign journalists accredited in Moscow.
On Friday, Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked
an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.