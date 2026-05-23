https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/bbc-refuses-to-visit-lugansk-peoples-republic-attack-site-cnn-on-vacation---mfa-spox-1124176670.html

BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox

BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the British broadcaster BBC has officially declined to visit the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, while the American company CNN is on vacation.

2026-05-23T10:30+0000

2026-05-23T10:30+0000

2026-05-23T10:30+0000

russia

maria zakharova

lugansk

russia

moscow

russian foreign ministry

attack

drone attack

terrorist attack

bbc

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:296:3072:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_b822b2ea90d79864a25d9b6a048e02c7.jpg

“BBC has officially refused to visit Starobelsk. CNN is on vacation,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.Earlier on Saturday, Zakharova reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had begun organizing visits to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk, LPR, for foreign journalists accredited in Moscow.On Friday, Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-11---region-head-1124176529.html

lugansk

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, lugansk, russia, moscow, russian foreign ministry, attack, drone attack, terrorist attack, bbc, cnn