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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/bbc-refuses-to-visit-lugansk-peoples-republic-attack-site-cnn-on-vacation---mfa-spox-1124176670.html
BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox
BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the British broadcaster BBC has officially declined to visit the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, while the American company CNN is on vacation.
2026-05-23T10:30+0000
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“BBC has officially refused to visit Starobelsk. CNN is on vacation,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.Earlier on Saturday, Zakharova reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had begun organizing visits to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk, LPR, for foreign journalists accredited in Moscow.On Friday, Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-11---region-head-1124176529.html
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BBC Refuses to Visit Lugansk People’s Republic Attack Site, CNN on Vacation - MFA Spox

10:30 GMT 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the British broadcaster BBC has officially declined to visit the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, while the American company CNN is on vacation.
“BBC has officially refused to visit Starobelsk. CNN is on vacation,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
Earlier on Saturday, Zakharova reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had begun organizing visits to the sites of Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk, LPR, for foreign journalists accredited in Moscow.
On Friday, Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
Russia
Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 12
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