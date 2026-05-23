https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-11---region-head-1124176529.html

Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 12

Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on School in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 12

Sputnik International

The death toll from the attack on a college in the Lugansk People’s Republic on Saturday rose to 11, while the whereabouts of 10 people remain unknown, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said.

2026-05-23T10:17+0000

2026-05-23T10:17+0000

2026-05-23T10:41+0000

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Earlier in the day, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that the death toll from the attack on a college in the Lugansk People’s Republic on Saturday rose to 11, while the whereabouts of 10 people remain unknown,"As of midday on May 23, 12 victims of this monstrous crime have died: eight girls and three boys… The whereabouts of another 10 girls remain unknown," the regional leader said on social media.Another 41 people have sustained injuries of varying severity, Pasechnik also said.On Friday, Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.Russia is currently compiling the full body of information, including supporting documents, photographs, video materials, and eyewitness testimony in order to present everything in detail, with relevant evidence, at key international platforms such as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations Security Council, authorities have said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-foreign-ministry-rejects-western-claims-denying-ukrainian-attack-on-school-as-blatant-lies-1124175957.html

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