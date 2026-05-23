https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/european-states-exploit-ukraine-to-block-russias-development--state-duma-speaker-1124175351.html
European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker
European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker
Sputnik International
European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime to stop the development of Russia and destroy Russia, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.
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2026-05-23T07:17+0000
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"European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime, as before during World War II, to stop the development of Russia and destroy it," Volodin said on the Max platform. Volodymyr Zelensky and his European backers could face a Nuremberg-style tribunal, the speaker said. Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik saidon Saturday that 48 people had been injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.
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European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime to stop the development of Russia and destroy Russia, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.
"European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime, as before during World War II, to stop the development of Russia and destroy it," Volodin said on the Max platform.
Volodymyr Zelensky and his European backers could face a Nuremberg-style tribunal
, the speaker said.
"They are trying by any means, even by committing heinous crimes, to stay in power. Just as the fascist regime tried to survive more than 80 years ago. It ended with the victory of the Soviet troops and the Nuremberg tribunal, which sentenced the Nazi criminals to death," Volodin said.
Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik saidon Saturday that 48 people had been injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.