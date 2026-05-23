International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/european-states-exploit-ukraine-to-block-russias-development--state-duma-speaker-1124175351.html
European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker
European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker
Sputnik International
European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime to stop the development of Russia and destroy Russia, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T07:17+0000
2026-05-23T07:17+0000
world
russia
vyacheslav volodin
volodymyr zelensky
russian state duma
nuremberg
nazi
kiev
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg
"European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime, as before during World War II, to stop the development of Russia and destroy it," Volodin said on the Max platform. Volodymyr Zelensky and his European backers could face a Nuremberg-style tribunal, the speaker said. Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik saidon Saturday that 48 people had been injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-not-ruling-out-wests-preparing-another-bloody-hoax-in-ukraine--diplomat-1124121261.html
russia
nuremberg
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c5912f6bbfcfc671af1977b0c63c3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vyacheslav volodin, volodymyr zelensky, russian state duma, nuremberg, nazi, kiev, ukraine
russia, vyacheslav volodin, volodymyr zelensky, russian state duma, nuremberg, nazi, kiev, ukraine

European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker

07:17 GMT 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevAn aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia.
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime to stop the development of Russia and destroy Russia, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.
"European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime, as before during World War II, to stop the development of Russia and destroy it," Volodin said on the Max platform.
Volodymyr Zelensky and his European backers could face a Nuremberg-style tribunal, the speaker said.
"They are trying by any means, even by committing heinous crimes, to stay in power. Just as the fascist regime tried to survive more than 80 years ago. It ended with the victory of the Soviet troops and the Nuremberg tribunal, which sentenced the Nazi criminals to death," Volodin said.
Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik saidon Saturday that 48 people had been injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
World
Russia Not Ruling Out West's Preparing Another 'Bloody Hoax' in Ukraine – Diplomat
13 May, 14:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала