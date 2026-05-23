https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/european-states-exploit-ukraine-to-block-russias-development--state-duma-speaker-1124175351.html

European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker

European States Exploit Ukraine to Block Russia’s Development – State Duma Speaker

Sputnik International

European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime to stop the development of Russia and destroy Russia, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

2026-05-23T07:17+0000

2026-05-23T07:17+0000

2026-05-23T07:17+0000

world

russia

vyacheslav volodin

volodymyr zelensky

russian state duma

nuremberg

nazi

kiev

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg

"European states are using the terrorist Kiev regime, as before during World War II, to stop the development of Russia and destroy it," Volodin said on the Max platform. Volodymyr Zelensky and his European backers could face a Nuremberg-style tribunal, the speaker said. Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik saidon Saturday that 48 people had been injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-not-ruling-out-wests-preparing-another-bloody-hoax-in-ukraine--diplomat-1124121261.html

russia

nuremberg

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vyacheslav volodin, volodymyr zelensky, russian state duma, nuremberg, nazi, kiev, ukraine