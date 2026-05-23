https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/japan-bars-journalists-from-covering-ukrainian-strike-in-lugansk-peoples-republic---moscow-1124177103.html

Japan Bars Journalists From Covering Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People’s Republic - Moscow

Japan Bars Journalists From Covering Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People’s Republic - Moscow

Sputnik International

Moscow received information that Tokyo had prohibited Japanese journalists from covering developments related to the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2026-05-23T13:02+0000

2026-05-23T13:02+0000

2026-05-23T13:03+0000

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Earlier in the day, Zakharova told reporters that Russia had begun organizing a visit of foreign journalists accredited in Moscow to sites affected by Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk. "We received an official refusal from the BBC to take part in this trip. They did not even find any excuses; they simply said they would not go - it is their conscious decision. They will not film what is happening there. CNN are on holiday, but we also received information that Tokyo, a relevant official structure, has effectively prohibited Japanese journalists accredited in Russia from participating in any coverage of the situation around Starobelsk," Zakharova said. This is representative of so-called Western democracy and freedom of speech, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/bbc-refuses-to-visit-lugansk-peoples-republic-attack-site-cnn-on-vacation---mfa-spox-1124176670.html

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maria zakharova, japan, lugansk, lugansk people’s republic, russian foreign ministry, moscow, ukraine, journalists, journalism