https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/japan-bars-journalists-from-covering-ukrainian-strike-in-lugansk-peoples-republic---moscow-1124177103.html
Japan Bars Journalists From Covering Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People’s Republic - Moscow
Japan Bars Journalists From Covering Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People’s Republic - Moscow
Sputnik International
Moscow received information that Tokyo had prohibited Japanese journalists from covering developments related to the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
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Earlier in the day, Zakharova told reporters that Russia had begun organizing a visit of foreign journalists accredited in Moscow to sites affected by Ukrainian strikes on the college in Starobelsk. "We received an official refusal from the BBC to take part in this trip. They did not even find any excuses; they simply said they would not go - it is their conscious decision. They will not film what is happening there. CNN are on holiday, but we also received information that Tokyo, a relevant official structure, has effectively prohibited Japanese journalists accredited in Russia from participating in any coverage of the situation around Starobelsk," Zakharova said. This is representative of so-called Western democracy and freedom of speech, she added.
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Japan Bars Journalists From Covering Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People’s Republic - Moscow
13:02 GMT 23.05.2026 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 23.05.2026)
LESNYYE DALY, Moscow Region (Sputnik) - Moscow received information that Tokyo had prohibited Japanese journalists from covering developments related to the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Zakharova told reporters that Russia had begun organizing a visit of foreign journalists accredited in Moscow to sites affected by Ukrainian strikes
on the college in Starobelsk.
"We received an official refusal from the BBC to take part in this trip. They did not even find any excuses; they simply said they would not go - it is their conscious decision. They will not film what is happening there. CNN are on holiday, but we also received information that Tokyo, a relevant official structure, has effectively prohibited Japanese journalists accredited in Russia from participating in any coverage of the situation around Starobelsk," Zakharova said.
This is representative of so-called Western democracy and freedom of speech, she added.