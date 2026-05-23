International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/non-proliferation-treaty-remains-cornerstone-of-nuclear-security---moscow-1124178011.html
Non-Proliferation Treaty Remains Cornerstone of Nuclear Security - Moscow
Non-Proliferation Treaty Remains Cornerstone of Nuclear Security - Moscow
Sputnik International
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains a cornerstone for international nuclear security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T15:23+0000
2026-05-23T15:23+0000
world
moscow
russia
the united nations (un)
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
us
nuclear
nuclear weapons
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105105/69/1051056911_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_ca3cb76e016aa8ec2260aa13b5d86d17.jpg
"[The NPT] has been and remains the cornerstone of international security and the non-proliferation regime," the ministry said in a statement. The fact that the review conference of the parties to the NTP, which took place from April 27 to May 22 at the UN headquarters in New York, failed to produce any resulting document is not unexpected, as it reflects the current state of international relations, the ministry noted. At the conference, Russia defended the inalienable right of countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy without any reservations, the ministry also said. It will continue to increase its efforts to ensure the integrity and authority of the NPT in the interests of global peace, security and stability, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/five-nuclear-powers-may-hold-expert-meeting-in-nyc-during-2026-npt-conference-1124038840.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105105/69/1051056911_248:0:4252:3003_1920x0_80_0_0_c56b15787ecc0555150a3dfbe87543a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, russia, the united nations (un), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, nuclear, nuclear weapons, russian foreign ministry
moscow, russia, the united nations (un), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, nuclear, nuclear weapons, russian foreign ministry

Non-Proliferation Treaty Remains Cornerstone of Nuclear Security - Moscow

15:23 GMT 23.05.2026
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona
A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains a cornerstone for international nuclear security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"[The NPT] has been and remains the cornerstone of international security and the non-proliferation regime," the ministry said in a statement.
The fact that the review conference of the parties to the NTP, which took place from April 27 to May 22 at the UN headquarters in New York, failed to produce any resulting document is not unexpected, as it reflects the current state of international relations, the ministry noted.
"We are convinced that the lack of the document in no way calls into question the relevance of the NPT," it added.
At the conference, Russia defended the inalienable right of countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy without any reservations, the ministry also said. It will continue to increase its efforts to ensure the integrity and authority of the NPT in the interests of global peace, security and stability, the ministry added.
The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
World
Five Nuclear Powers May Hold Expert Meeting in NYC During 2026 NPT Conference
25 April, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала