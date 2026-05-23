https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/non-proliferation-treaty-remains-cornerstone-of-nuclear-security---moscow-1124178011.html
Non-Proliferation Treaty Remains Cornerstone of Nuclear Security - Moscow
Non-Proliferation Treaty Remains Cornerstone of Nuclear Security - Moscow
Sputnik International
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains a cornerstone for international nuclear security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
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"[The NPT] has been and remains the cornerstone of international security and the non-proliferation regime," the ministry said in a statement. The fact that the review conference of the parties to the NTP, which took place from April 27 to May 22 at the UN headquarters in New York, failed to produce any resulting document is not unexpected, as it reflects the current state of international relations, the ministry noted. At the conference, Russia defended the inalienable right of countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy without any reservations, the ministry also said. It will continue to increase its efforts to ensure the integrity and authority of the NPT in the interests of global peace, security and stability, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/five-nuclear-powers-may-hold-expert-meeting-in-nyc-during-2026-npt-conference-1124038840.html
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moscow, russia, the united nations (un), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, nuclear, nuclear weapons, russian foreign ministry
moscow, russia, the united nations (un), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, nuclear, nuclear weapons, russian foreign ministry
Non-Proliferation Treaty Remains Cornerstone of Nuclear Security - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains a cornerstone for international nuclear security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"[The NPT] has been and remains the cornerstone of international security and the non-proliferation regime," the ministry said in a statement.
The fact that the review conference of the parties to the NTP, which took place from April 27 to May 22 at the UN headquarters in New York, failed to produce any resulting document is not unexpected, as it reflects the current state of international relations, the ministry noted.
"We are convinced that the lack of the document in no way calls into question the relevance of the NPT," it added.
At the conference, Russia defended the inalienable right of countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy without any reservations, the ministry also said. It will continue to increase its efforts to ensure the integrity and authority of the NPT
in the interests of global peace, security and stability, the ministry added.