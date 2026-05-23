International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-industrial-and-energy-facilities---mod-1124176288.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T09:56+0000
2026-05-23T09:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687399_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_acdfcf0a30cf423d86339ba1e24db744.jpg
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr occupied more advantageous lines and positions... The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of over 290 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, nine cars and six field artillery pieces," the Russian ministry's report stated. This is in addition to up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russian armed forces also destroyed 800 drones and eight Ukrainian airborne bombs, and struck a Ukrainian military industrial complex and energy facilities, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russian-forces-liberate-verkhnyaya-tersa-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124171480.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687399_297:0:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8c8cb82d2e2e18639c1e127843bd2fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, russian armed forces, russian army
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, russian armed forces, russian army

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities - MoD

09:56 GMT 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr occupied more advantageous lines and positions... The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of over 290 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, nine cars and six field artillery pieces," the Russian ministry's report stated.
This is in addition to up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian armed forces also destroyed 800 drones and eight Ukrainian airborne bombs, and struck a Ukrainian military industrial complex and energy facilities, the ministry added.
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Verkhnyaya Tersa Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Yesterday, 09:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала