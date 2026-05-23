https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-industrial-and-energy-facilities---mod-1124176288.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr occupied more advantageous lines and positions... The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of over 290 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, nine cars and six field artillery pieces," the Russian ministry's report stated. This is in addition to up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russian armed forces also destroyed 800 drones and eight Ukrainian airborne bombs, and struck a Ukrainian military industrial complex and energy facilities, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr occupied more advantageous lines and positions... The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of over 290 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, nine cars and six field artillery pieces," the Russian ministry's report stated.
This is in addition to up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian armed forces
also destroyed 800 drones and eight Ukrainian airborne bombs, and struck a Ukrainian military industrial complex and energy facilities, the ministry added.