https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/ukrainian-strike-on-lugansk-peoples-republic-mirrors-nazi-wwii-crimes---russian-presidential-aide-1124178143.html
Ukrainian Strike on Lugansk People’s Republic Mirrors Nazi WWII Crimes - Russian Presidential Aide
Ukrainian Strike on Lugansk People’s Republic Mirrors Nazi WWII Crimes - Russian Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
Only Nazis deliberately targeted schools, camps and children. No other analogy is correct, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said.
2026-05-23T16:30+0000
2026-05-23T16:30+0000
2026-05-23T16:30+0000
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He also expressed shock at the response of the Latvian and Danish UN delegates, who “feel no shame” over the tragedy.On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/foreign-journalists-request-visit-to-ukrainian-strike-site-in-lugansk-peoples-republic--mfa-spox-1124177541.html
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lugansk, ukraine, russia, the united nations (un), nazis, europe, vladimir medinsky
Ukrainian Strike on Lugansk People’s Republic Mirrors Nazi WWII Crimes - Russian Presidential Aide
Only Nazis deliberately targeted schools, camps and children. No other analogy is correct, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said.
He also expressed shock at the response of the Latvian and Danish UN delegates, who “feel no shame” over the tragedy.
On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic
head Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.