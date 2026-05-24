https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/fact-check-ukraine-launches-disinformation-campaign-on-starobelsk-student-dormitory-attack--1124181966.html

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Launches Disinformation Campaign on Starobelsk Student Dormitory Attack

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Launches Disinformation Campaign on Starobelsk Student Dormitory Attack

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s General Staff is pushing a false claim - that its May 22 strike on a high school building and student dormitory in Starobelsk, Lugansk People’s Republic actually targeted the headquarters of Russia’s elite Rubikon drone unit. The Ukrainian media is amplifying this lie.

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Zelensky’s military - notorious for deliberately targeting civilians - claimed in a statement that it only strikes military infrastructure. But there are no military facilities near the dormitory hit in this attack. The drone strike killed 21 students and injured dozens more.Russia has provided full access to the site of the attack to foreign journalists and international observers. Journalists from 19 countries, including NATO and EU members, have arrived in Starobelsk at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html

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FACT CHECK: Ukraine launches disinformation campaign on Starobelsk student dormitory attack Sputnik International FACT CHECK: Ukraine launches disinformation campaign on Starobelsk student dormitory attack 2026-05-24T14:14+0000 true PT0M11S

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