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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/fact-check-ukraine-launches-disinformation-campaign-on-starobelsk-student-dormitory-attack--1124181966.html
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Launches Disinformation Campaign on Starobelsk Student Dormitory Attack
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Launches Disinformation Campaign on Starobelsk Student Dormitory Attack
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s General Staff is pushing a false claim - that its May 22 strike on a high school building and student dormitory in Starobelsk, Lugansk People’s Republic actually targeted the headquarters of Russia’s elite Rubikon drone unit. The Ukrainian media is amplifying this lie.
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Zelensky’s military - notorious for deliberately targeting civilians - claimed in a statement that it only strikes military infrastructure. But there are no military facilities near the dormitory hit in this attack. The drone strike killed 21 students and injured dozens more.Russia has provided full access to the site of the attack to foreign journalists and international observers. Journalists from 19 countries, including NATO and EU members, have arrived in Starobelsk at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html
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FACT CHECK: Ukraine launches disinformation campaign on Starobelsk student dormitory attack
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FACT CHECK: Ukraine launches disinformation campaign on Starobelsk student dormitory attack
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FACT CHECK: Ukraine Launches Disinformation Campaign on Starobelsk Student Dormitory Attack

14:14 GMT 24.05.2026
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Ukraine’s General Staff is pushing a false claim - that its May 22 strike on a high school building and student dormitory in Starobelsk, Lugansk People’s Republic actually targeted the headquarters of Russia’s elite Rubikon drone unit. The Ukrainian media is amplifying this lie.
Zelensky’s military - notorious for deliberately targeting civilians - claimed in a statement that it only strikes military infrastructure. But there are no military facilities near the dormitory hit in this attack. The drone strike killed 21 students and injured dozens more.
Russia has provided full access to the site of the attack to foreign journalists and international observers.
Journalists from 19 countries, including NATO and EU members, have arrived in Starobelsk at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
12:11 GMT
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