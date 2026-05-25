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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/sanctions-backfire-why-pakistan-now-buys-chinese-weapons-instead-of-american-ones-1124185331.html
Sanctions Backfire: Why Pakistan Now Buys Chinese Weapons Instead of American Ones
Sanctions Backfire: Why Pakistan Now Buys Chinese Weapons Instead of American Ones
Sputnik International
Pakistan now receives up to 80% of its military imports from China - a striking reversal of the Cold War era, when the United States served as Islamabad's primary arms supplier.
2026-05-25T12:55+0000
2026-05-25T12:55+0000
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How and why did this happen? The key reason was US sanctions, retired Pakistan Air Force Captain Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.During Pakistan's conflicts with India in 1965 and 1971, the United States imposed sanctions on both sides — but Pakistan was more affected since it relied heavily on Western equipment. China stepped in to help at that critical moment.In the post-Cold War period, repeated US sanctions again disrupted Pakistan’s access to critical hardware.Beijing, by contrast, offered technology transfer — a step Western suppliers rarely take, and when they do, it comes with a web of restrictive conditions.Pakistan has now inducted a wide spectrum of Chinese systems, including fighter jets, air defense systems, early warning aircraft, frigates, and submarines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-and-pakistan-eye-new-high-tech-alliance--1124168148.html
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Sanctions Backfire: Why Pakistan Now Buys Chinese Weapons Instead of American Ones

12:55 GMT 25.05.2026
© AFP 2023 / HANDOUTThis handout photograph taken and released on May 11, 2018 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft (L) flying alongside a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber
This handout photograph taken and released on May 11, 2018 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft (L) flying alongside a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
© AFP 2023 / HANDOUT
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Pakistan now receives up to 80% of its military imports from China — a striking reversal of the Cold War era, when the United States served as Islamabad's primary arms supplier.
How and why did this happen? The key reason was US sanctions, retired Pakistan Air Force Captain Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.

During Pakistan's conflicts with India in 1965 and 1971, the United States imposed sanctions on both sides — but Pakistan was more affected since it relied heavily on Western equipment. China stepped in to help at that critical moment.

In the post-Cold War period, repeated US sanctions again disrupted Pakistan’s access to critical hardware.

Beijing, by contrast, offered technology transfer — a step Western suppliers rarely take, and when they do, it comes with a web of restrictive conditions.

Pakistan has now inducted a wide spectrum of Chinese systems, including fighter jets, air defense systems, early warning aircraft, frigates, and submarines.
President Xi Jinping had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan on his official visit to China, Beijing says. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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