https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/sanctions-backfire-why-pakistan-now-buys-chinese-weapons-instead-of-american-ones-1124185331.html

Sanctions Backfire: Why Pakistan Now Buys Chinese Weapons Instead of American Ones

Sanctions Backfire: Why Pakistan Now Buys Chinese Weapons Instead of American Ones

Sputnik International

Pakistan now receives up to 80% of its military imports from China - a striking reversal of the Cold War era, when the United States served as Islamabad's primary arms supplier.

2026-05-25T12:55+0000

2026-05-25T12:55+0000

2026-05-25T12:55+0000

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pakistan

china

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How and why did this happen? The key reason was US sanctions, retired Pakistan Air Force Captain Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.During Pakistan's conflicts with India in 1965 and 1971, the United States imposed sanctions on both sides — but Pakistan was more affected since it relied heavily on Western equipment. China stepped in to help at that critical moment.In the post-Cold War period, repeated US sanctions again disrupted Pakistan’s access to critical hardware.Beijing, by contrast, offered technology transfer — a step Western suppliers rarely take, and when they do, it comes with a web of restrictive conditions.Pakistan has now inducted a wide spectrum of Chinese systems, including fighter jets, air defense systems, early warning aircraft, frigates, and submarines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-and-pakistan-eye-new-high-tech-alliance--1124168148.html

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pakistan, china, pakistan air force, military & intelligence