https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/italian-mep-sondemns-europes-silence-after-deadly-ukrainian-attack-on-starobelsk-college-1124188934.html
Italian MEP Сondemns Europe’s Silence After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College
Italian MEP Сondemns Europe’s Silence After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College
Sputnik International
A deafening silence has fallen over Europe, and there has been no public outcry over the dead children following the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which killed 21 people, Danilo Della Valle, a member of the European Parliament from Italy's opposition Five Star Movement, said.
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2026-05-26T09:23+0000
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"The toll is dramatic: dead, injured, and young people still trapped under the rubble. Yet on this tragedy falls a deafening silence. No collective outrage. No coverage from the major media. No public debate commensurate with the gravity of what happened," Della Valle said on X on Monday. At the same time, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues to support Vladimir Zelensky through new military cooperation agreements, he said. These actions only fuel the escalation, while maintaining military spending, in turn, leads to cuts in social welfare, Della Valle said.
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Italian MEP Сondemns Europe’s Silence After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A deafening silence has fallen over Europe, and there has been no public outcry over the dead children following the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which killed 21 people, Danilo Della Valle, a member of the European Parliament from Italy's opposition Five Star Movement, said.
"The toll is dramatic: dead, injured, and young people still trapped under the rubble. Yet on this tragedy falls a deafening silence. No collective outrage. No coverage from the major media. No public debate commensurate with the gravity of what happened," Della Valle said on X on Monday.
At the same time, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues to support Vladimir Zelensky through new military cooperation agreements, he said. These actions only fuel the escalation, while maintaining military spending, in turn, leads to cuts in social welfare, Della Valle said.
"We continue to say it clearly: dead children have no flag. And those fueling this escalation are dragging Europe toward a point of no return," the lawmaker added.
On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the building of the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed.