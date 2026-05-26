https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/italian-mep-sondemns-europes-silence-after-deadly-ukrainian-attack-on-starobelsk-college-1124188934.html

Italian MEP Сondemns Europe’s Silence After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College

Italian MEP Сondemns Europe’s Silence After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College

Sputnik International

A deafening silence has fallen over Europe, and there has been no public outcry over the dead children following the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which killed 21 people, Danilo Della Valle, a member of the European Parliament from Italy's opposition Five Star Movement, said.

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2026-05-26T09:23+0000

2026-05-26T09:23+0000

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"The toll is dramatic: dead, injured, and young people still trapped under the rubble. Yet on this tragedy falls a deafening silence. No collective outrage. No coverage from the major media. No public debate commensurate with the gravity of what happened," Della Valle said on X on Monday. At the same time, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues to support Vladimir Zelensky through new military cooperation agreements, he said. These actions only fuel the escalation, while maintaining military spending, in turn, leads to cuts in social welfare, Della Valle said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-heard-no-western-condemnation-of-ukraines-starobelsk-attack-1124184611.html

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