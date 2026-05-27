https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/lpr-student-savenkova-appeals-to-osce-chief-over-ukraines-myrotvorets-database-1124198564.html

LPR Student Savenkova Appeals to OSCE Chief Over Ukraine’s Myrotvorets Database

LPR Student Savenkova Appeals to OSCE Chief Over Ukraine’s Myrotvorets Database

Sputnik International

A student from the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Faina Savenkova, highlighted concerns surrounding Ukraine’s controversial Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) database in a video address to Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

2026-05-27T14:09+0000

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Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy published the girl's video appeal on Telegram on Wednesday. In her message, she urged Cassis to condemn the strike on a dormitory in Starobelsk in the LPR and also raised the issue of the Myrotvorets website. The Myrotvorets endangers the lives of hundreds of children every day, the student said. And the West, which speaks loudly about human rights, "has not found the courage to condemn it, not even a single word," she said. She added that the OSCE is called upon to ensure security and protect human rights. She called for an end to "hiding behind empty and deceitful slogans," expressing hope that Cassius will "find the courage to tell the truth." Polyanskiy said he would inform the Swiss side and other OSCE representatives about the video message during a meeting of the Permanent Council.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-will-not-let-lpr-strike-narrative-be-buried---putins-aide-1124195936.html

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