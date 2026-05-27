LPR Student Savenkova Appeals to OSCE Chief Over Ukraine’s Myrotvorets Database
14:09 GMT 27.05.2026 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 27.05.2026)
© Photo : OSCE/Mikhail EvstafievOSCE flags
© Photo : OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A student from the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Faina Savenkova, highlighted concerns surrounding Ukraine’s controversial Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) database in a video address to Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.
Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy published the girl's video appeal on Telegram on Wednesday. In her message, she urged Cassis to condemn the strike on a dormitory in Starobelsk in the LPR and also raised the issue of the Myrotvorets website.
"The truth about Donbass is inconvenient for you. As a teenager, my personal data was entered into Kiev’s Myrotvorets database. For what? For telling the truth about my people and my land," Savenkova said.
The Myrotvorets endangers the lives of hundreds of children every day, the student said. And the West, which speaks loudly about human rights, "has not found the courage to condemn it, not even a single word," she said.
"I am appealing to you with deep sorrow over the recent tragic events in Europe. It is a matter of concern that the strike and alleged war crimes in Starobelsk, in my native Lugansk region, were not properly condemned by you, and no measures were taken to prevent them," Savenkova said.
She added that the OSCE is called upon to ensure security and protect human rights.
"However, you remained silent while peaceful civilian teenagers were dying in Ukrainian drone attacks allegedly enabled by NATO support. Where a firm and clear assessment was needed, you did not speak out. Your silence is deafening," Savenkova said.
She called for an end to "hiding behind empty and deceitful slogans," expressing hope that Cassius will "find the courage to tell the truth."
Polyanskiy said he would inform the Swiss side and other OSCE representatives about the video message during a meeting of the Permanent Council.
Faina Savenkova is a young journalist from Lugansk. In spring 2021, at the age of 12, she recorded a video address to members of the UN Security Council, urging them not to forget that children in Donbass have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. Later that autumn, the Myrotvorets added her to its database.