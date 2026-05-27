https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-will-not-let-lpr-strike-narrative-be-buried---putins-aide-1124195936.html

Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide

Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide

Sputnik International

Russia will do everything to prevent the continuation of anti-Russian insinuations around the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

2026-05-27T09:40+0000

2026-05-27T09:40+0000

2026-05-27T09:48+0000

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"Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the agency responsible for conducting the presidential foreign policy, will do everything in our power to prevent this case from being archived and continue the orgy of anti-Russian insinuations, which is not going down," Ryabkov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html

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