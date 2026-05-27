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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-will-not-let-lpr-strike-narrative-be-buried---putins-aide-1124195936.html
Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide
Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide
Sputnik International
Russia will do everything to prevent the continuation of anti-Russian insinuations around the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T09:40+0000
2026-05-27T09:48+0000
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"Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the agency responsible for conducting the presidential foreign policy, will do everything in our power to prevent this case from being archived and continue the orgy of anti-Russian insinuations, which is not going down," Ryabkov told reporters.
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Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide

09:40 GMT 27.05.2026 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 27.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will do everything to prevent the continuation of anti-Russian insinuations around the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the agency responsible for conducting the presidential foreign policy, will do everything in our power to prevent this case from being archived and continue the orgy of anti-Russian insinuations, which is not going down," Ryabkov told reporters.

On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others were injured.

Ukraine's drone attack at a school in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
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Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
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