https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-will-not-let-lpr-strike-narrative-be-buried---putins-aide-1124195936.html
Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide
Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide
Sputnik International
Russia will do everything to prevent the continuation of anti-Russian insinuations around the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T09:40+0000
2026-05-27T09:40+0000
2026-05-27T09:48+0000
world
russia
lugansk
sergey ryabkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/16/1124171637_0:148:3113:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_4f9893ab61ab8a927ac5e71aff655317.jpg
"Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the agency responsible for conducting the presidential foreign policy, will do everything in our power to prevent this case from being archived and continue the orgy of anti-Russian insinuations, which is not going down," Ryabkov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html
russia
lugansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/16/1124171637_192:0:2921:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_540260e876ddcdd6db5bd87f9487191b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, lugansk, sergey ryabkov
russia, lugansk, sergey ryabkov
Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide
09:40 GMT 27.05.2026 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 27.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will do everything to prevent the continuation of anti-Russian insinuations around the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the agency responsible for conducting the presidential foreign policy, will do everything in our power to prevent this case from being archived and continue the orgy of anti-Russian insinuations, which is not going down," Ryabkov told reporters.
On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others were injured.