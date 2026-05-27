https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/trump-ties-iran-deal-to-expansion-of-abraham-accords-1124200623.html
Trump Ties Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords
Trump Ties Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed uncertainty that a peace deal with Iran should be struck unless more Arab countries join the Abraham Accords.
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"I would like to have the countries we were talking about - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and the others. We'd like to have them immediately join the Abraham Accords ... I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign," Trump told reporters. He also expressed belief that the countries "owe this" to the US. On Monday, Trump said a deal between the United States and Iran should go hand in hand with other Muslim countries joining the Abraham Accords with Israel. In 2020, the US launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries. As a result, a set of documents was signed, which came to be known as the Abraham Accords.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/us-iran-deal-still-not-finalized--reports-1124183174.html
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donald trump, middle east, israel, saudi arabia, uae, iran, us
Trump Ties Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed uncertainty that a peace deal with Iran should be struck unless more Arab countries join the Abraham Accords.
"I would like to have the countries we were talking about - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and the others. We'd like to have them immediately join the Abraham Accords ... I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign,"
Trump told reporters.
He also expressed belief that the countries "owe this" to the US.
On Monday, Trump said a deal between the United States and Iran should go hand in hand with other Muslim countries joining the Abraham Accords with Israel.
In 2020, the US launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries. As a result, a set of documents was signed, which came to be known as the Abraham Accords.