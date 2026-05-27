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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/trump-ties-iran-deal-to-expansion-of-abraham-accords-1124200623.html
Trump Ties Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords
Trump Ties Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed uncertainty that a peace deal with Iran should be struck unless more Arab countries join the Abraham Accords.
2026-05-27T18:50+0000
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"I would like to have the countries we were talking about - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and the others. We'd like to have them immediately join the Abraham Accords ... I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign," Trump told reporters. He also expressed belief that the countries "owe this" to the US. On Monday, Trump said a deal between the United States and Iran should go hand in hand with other Muslim countries joining the Abraham Accords with Israel. In 2020, the US launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries. As a result, a set of documents was signed, which came to be known as the Abraham Accords.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/us-iran-deal-still-not-finalized--reports-1124183174.html
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Trump Ties Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords

18:50 GMT 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed uncertainty that a peace deal with Iran should be struck unless more Arab countries join the Abraham Accords.
"I would like to have the countries we were talking about - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and the others. We'd like to have them immediately join the Abraham Accords ... I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign," Trump told reporters.
He also expressed belief that the countries "owe this" to the US.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports
25 May, 04:45 GMT
On Monday, Trump said a deal between the United States and Iran should go hand in hand with other Muslim countries joining the Abraham Accords with Israel.
In 2020, the US launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries. As a result, a set of documents was signed, which came to be known as the Abraham Accords.
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