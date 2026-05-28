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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/chinese-russian-armies-to-deepen-cooperation-mutual-support---defense-ministry-1124204986.html
Chinese, Russian Armies to Deepen Cooperation, Mutual Support - Defense Ministry
Chinese, Russian Armies to Deepen Cooperation, Mutual Support - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Chinese military will cooperate with Russia to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation and provide mutual support, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T11:46+0000
2026-05-28T11:46+0000
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"The Chinese military will cooperate with the Russian side to fully implement the important agreements reached by the two heads of state, constantly enrich and deepen the content of cooperation, and firmly support each other on issues affecting the most important interests and concerns of each side," Jiang told a briefing. These actions will be aimed at taking strategic cooperation between the two armies to a new level and contributing to maintaining global strategic stability, international justice and fairness, the spokesman added. Russia and China will continue to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between their armies, improve cooperation mechanisms and expand joint exercises and joint patrols of naval and air forces, he also said.
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Chinese, Russian Armies to Deepen Cooperation, Mutual Support - Defense Ministry

11:46 GMT 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Xinhua/Zha ChunmingРоссийско-китайские военные учения "Морское взаимодействие-2016" в китайской провинции Гуандун
Российско-китайские военные учения Морское взаимодействие-2016 в китайской провинции Гуандун - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Xinhua/Zha Chunming
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese military will cooperate with Russia to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation and provide mutual support, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Thursday.
"The Chinese military will cooperate with the Russian side to fully implement the important agreements reached by the two heads of state, constantly enrich and deepen the content of cooperation, and firmly support each other on issues affecting the most important interests and concerns of each side," Jiang told a briefing.
These actions will be aimed at taking strategic cooperation between the two armies to a new level and contributing to maintaining global strategic stability, international justice and fairness, the spokesman added.
"[The two countries] will strengthen coordination and cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, jointly confront various risks and challenges, and jointly ensure global and regional security and stability," Jiang said.
Russia and China will continue to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between their armies, improve cooperation mechanisms and expand joint exercises and joint patrols of naval and air forces, he also said.
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