Russia, China Reach Understanding on Many Key Details on Power of Siberia-2 - Kremlin
10:49 GMT 21.05.2026 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 21.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankA technician inspects the shut-off and regulating valve in the compressor hall of the heat pump at the Amur Gas Processing Plant, which processes gas supplied via the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a projected capacity of 42 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China have reached an understanding on many key details of the Power of Siberia 2 project during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Progress has been made [during Putin's visit to Beijing]. And indeed, an understanding has been reached on many key details of the Power of Siberia 2 topic," Peskov told reporters.
The sides have not yet reached the finalizing of the agreements on the project, there are still nuances that need to be finalized, but Moscow has no doubt that they will reach specific result in the near future, the official added.
The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China was eventful and very productive, Kremlin Peskov said.
"[Putin's visit to China] was, as it usually happens with our strategic privileged partner, intense, eventful and as effective as possible," Peskov told reporters.
Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss China's peace plan for settlement in Ukraine at talks in Beijing, the spokesman added.
"Speaking generally, we probably need to pay attention to the joint declaration that our heads of state signed, which provides a new impetus for the development of our special strategic, partnership and allied bilateral relations. We are talking about their development in all possible areas," Peskov added.
The topic of Ukraine was discussed at talks, and China is ready to make efforts to help achieve a peaceful settlement, Peskov added.
Putin paid an official visit to China on May 19-20.
Moscow has no information about Russian sailors allegedly blocked in the Strait of Hormuz, Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier this week, media reported that about 20 Russian sailors were blocked on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf due to the war in the Middle East.
"No, we do not know anything. We do not have such information. As a rule, such acute situations become known through an appropriate message system from shipowners, which our Ministry of Transport receives. But we do not have such information now," Peskov told reporters, answering a question if the Kremlin was aware of Russian sailors who are blocked in the Strait of Hormuz.
Yesterday, 17:26 GMT
Vladimir Putin did not proactively propose the candidacy of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for a dialogue between Europe and Russia, Peskov said.
Earlier in May, Putin told reporters that Schroeder would be preferable for him personally as a possible counterpart in the negotiations between Russia and Europe, but noted that it was up to the Europeans themselves to choose a leader they trusted.
"Putin himself did not propose Schroeder on his own initiative. He was asked by journalists, that is, your colleagues, who would be preferable from his point of view. He said that, from his point of view, there would be a Schroeder. Therefore, Putin did not come up with any such initiative," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow heard statements from Europe, including of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, that they need to talk to Russians, and Russians are ready, the official said, adding that dialogue is always better than "moving towards an all-out confrontation."
"And that is exactly what the Europeans are doing now," Peskov said.
Discussions in Europe about a possible candidate for dialogue with Russia are of an eventual nature, no one is talking about specifics yet, the official said.
"The fact that, indeed, expert discussions are underway around this is probably not a bad thing. Even a few months ago, there were no such discussions in Europe," Peskov said.
Russia will only welcome if Europe changes its modality in behavior and stops leading everything to confrontation, the spokesman added.
The Kremlin does not see any risks with the provision of fuel in Russia against the background of attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to attack energy infrastructure, Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, the Kremlin does not see such risks," Peskov told reporters, answering a question whether the Kremlin sees the risks of providing fuel in Russia amid attempts by Ukraine to attack Russia's energy infrastructure.
The Russian Energy Ministry is constantly monitoring the issue of fuel supply, Peskov said.
"In this case, our Ministry of Energy keeps this issue under constant control, as always," Peskov added.
Any military exercise is a signal, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the military drills of nuclear forces conducted by Russia and Belarus.
"Any exercises are part of military construction and any exercises are a signal," Peskov told reporters when asked if the joint nuclear exercises between Russia and Belarus were a signal to Europe and NATO.
Commenting on reports about the alleged training of about 200 Russian military in China, the official pointed to a large number of false reports in Western media.
"No, I cannot comment. Newspapers in Europe and the United States publish a lot of false information. This is a problem that we face, and we need to take such ... information very carefully," he said.