https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/russia-china-reach-understanding-on-many-key-details-on-power-of-siberia-2---kremlin-1124165905.html

Russia, China Reach Understanding on Many Key Details on Power of Siberia-2 - Kremlin

Russia, China Reach Understanding on Many Key Details on Power of Siberia-2 - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia and China have reached an understanding on many key details of the Power of Siberia 2 project during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T10:49+0000

2026-05-21T10:49+0000

2026-05-21T11:00+0000

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"Progress has been made [during Putin's visit to Beijing]. And indeed, an understanding has been reached on many key details of the Power of Siberia 2 topic," Peskov told reporters. The sides have not yet reached the finalizing of the agreements on the project, there are still nuances that need to be finalized, but Moscow has no doubt that they will reach specific result in the near future, the official added.The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China was eventful and very productive, Kremlin Peskov said.Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss China's peace plan for settlement in Ukraine at talks in Beijing, the spokesman added."Speaking generally, we probably need to pay attention to the joint declaration that our heads of state signed, which provides a new impetus for the development of our special strategic, partnership and allied bilateral relations. We are talking about their development in all possible areas," Peskov added.The topic of Ukraine was discussed at talks, and China is ready to make efforts to help achieve a peaceful settlement, Peskov added.Putin paid an official visit to China on May 19-20.Moscow has no information about Russian sailors allegedly blocked in the Strait of Hormuz, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier this week, media reported that about 20 Russian sailors were blocked on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf due to the war in the Middle East.Vladimir Putin did not proactively propose the candidacy of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for a dialogue between Europe and Russia, Peskov said.Earlier in May, Putin told reporters that Schroeder would be preferable for him personally as a possible counterpart in the negotiations between Russia and Europe, but noted that it was up to the Europeans themselves to choose a leader they trusted.Moscow heard statements from Europe, including of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, that they need to talk to Russians, and Russians are ready, the official said, adding that dialogue is always better than "moving towards an all-out confrontation.""And that is exactly what the Europeans are doing now," Peskov said.Discussions in Europe about a possible candidate for dialogue with Russia are of an eventual nature, no one is talking about specifics yet, the official said.Russia will only welcome if Europe changes its modality in behavior and stops leading everything to confrontation, the spokesman added.The Kremlin does not see any risks with the provision of fuel in Russia against the background of attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to attack energy infrastructure, Dmitry Peskov said.The Russian Energy Ministry is constantly monitoring the issue of fuel supply, Peskov said."In this case, our Ministry of Energy keeps this issue under constant control, as always," Peskov added.Any military exercise is a signal, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the military drills of nuclear forces conducted by Russia and Belarus."Any exercises are part of military construction and any exercises are a signal," Peskov told reporters when asked if the joint nuclear exercises between Russia and Belarus were a signal to Europe and NATO.Commenting on reports about the alleged training of about 200 Russian military in China, the official pointed to a large number of false reports in Western media.

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