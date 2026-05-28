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EAEU Already Doing Much to Develop AI - Putin
EAEU Already Doing Much to Develop AI - Putin
Sputnik International
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is already doing a lot to develop artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T15:52+0000
2026-05-28T16:01+0000
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"This time, our focus is on high technology, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Much is already being done in these areas in the EAEU," Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum. Putin called AI a promising area for integration cooperation, adding that AI development requires enormous energy consumption and significant funding, but Russia is capable of allocating necessary resources for this. Russia is one of a few countries that creates sovereign AI platforms, Putin said. Russia is aware that joining forces with partners in the AI ​​field can yield colossal results, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russia-kazakhstan-sign-15-agreements-during-putins-visit-to-astana-1124205323.html
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EAEU Already Doing Much to Develop AI - Putin

15:52 GMT 28.05.2026 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 28.05.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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ASTANA (Sputnik) - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is already doing a lot to develop artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"This time, our focus is on high technology, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Much is already being done in these areas in the EAEU," Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum.
Putin called AI a promising area for integration cooperation, adding that AI development requires enormous energy consumption and significant funding, but Russia is capable of allocating necessary resources for this.
Russia is one of a few countries that creates sovereign AI platforms, Putin said.
Russia is aware that joining forces with partners in the AI ​​field can yield colossal results, Putin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Astana - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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