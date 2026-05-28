https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/eaeu-already-doing-much-to-develop-ai---putin-1124205701.html

EAEU Already Doing Much to Develop AI - Putin

EAEU Already Doing Much to Develop AI - Putin

Sputnik International

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is already doing a lot to develop artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2026-05-28T15:52+0000

2026-05-28T15:52+0000

2026-05-28T16:01+0000

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"This time, our focus is on high technology, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Much is already being done in these areas in the EAEU," Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum. Putin called AI a promising area for integration cooperation, adding that AI development requires enormous energy consumption and significant funding, but Russia is capable of allocating necessary resources for this. Russia is one of a few countries that creates sovereign AI platforms, Putin said. Russia is aware that joining forces with partners in the AI ​​field can yield colossal results, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russia-kazakhstan-sign-15-agreements-during-putins-visit-to-astana-1124205323.html

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