https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russia-kazakhstan-sign-15-agreements-during-putins-visit-to-astana-1124205323.html

Russia, Kazakhstan Sign 15 Agreements During Putin's Visit to Astana

Russia, Kazakhstan Sign 15 Agreements During Putin's Visit to Astana

Sputnik International

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russia and Kazakhstan have signed 15 documents during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Astana, a Sputnik correspondent... 28.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-28T13:27+0000

2026-05-28T13:27+0000

2026-05-28T13:27+0000

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russia

vladimir putin

kassym-jomart tokayev

kazakhstan

astana

collective security treaty organization (csto)

bank of russia

eurasian economic union

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Putin arrived for a state visit in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Following the official meeting ceremony, Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held bilateral talks, after which a document-signing ceremony took place. The documents signed include a currency swap agreement and a memorandum on combating fraudulent transactions signed by the Bank of Russia and the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Moreover, transport authorities have signed an action plan for the digitalization of the transport sector. Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry signed a cooperation roadmap. The sides also adopted a plan for interagency cooperation in nuclear and radiation safety regulation for 2026-2030. Putin and Tokayev also signed a joint statement outlining seven principles of friendship and good-neighborly relations between the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan. Russia and Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to develop common markets within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including the free movement of capital and labor, according to the joint statement. They highlighted the bloc’s growing authority and said its effective functioning contributes positively to citizens’ well-being. Moscow and Astana also recognized the key role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in ensuring regional stability and stressed the need to further strengthen its potential, including during Russia’s current presidency, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-arrives-in-kazakhstan-on-state-visit-1124200261.html

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russia, vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kazakhstan, astana, collective security treaty organization (csto), bank of russia, eurasian economic union