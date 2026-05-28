https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/irgc-strikes-us-base-used-in-attack-on-iranian-facility-1124204034.html

IRGC Strikes US Base Used in Attack on Iranian Facility

IRGC Strikes US Base Used in Attack on Iranian Facility

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it struck the US military base from which an attack was launched on a facility near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

2026-05-28T09:40+0000

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2026-05-28T09:40+0000

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Following pre-dawn US military airstrikes on a facility near Bandar Abbas airport, the US military base from which the attack was carried out was struck at 4:50 a.m. (00:20 GMT), Press TV reported, citing a statement from the IRGC. The IRGC warned that any act of aggression against Iran will not go unanswered, and that Iran will act even more decisively if attacks are repeated. Press TV reported early Thursday that several explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas. No further details were provided. Axios reported earlier in the day that the US destroyed an Iranian drone launch pad and four kamikaze drones that had allegedly been launched at a US Navy vessel and a commercial ship.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/what-losing-middle-east-bases-could-mean-for-us--1124120578.html

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iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us, israel, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike