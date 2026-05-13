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What Losing Middle East Bases Could Mean for US
What Losing Middle East Bases Could Mean for US
Sputnik International
Iranian attacks on US military bases across the Middle East – which may not even be rebuilt – exposed “the central weakness of Washington’s regional order,” the Cradle reports.
2026-05-13T14:18+0000
2026-05-13T14:18+0000
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"The Iran war shows that even advanced air defenses can be overwhelmed by enough missiles and drones," former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik. "Effective defense requires strategic depth and multiple layers, and the US air defenses were too close to Iran to achieve this.”The US aversion to taking casualties also forced it and its allies to use up expensive air defense missiles to shoot down cheap Iranian drones, Valtersson noted.He said the Iran war exposed a series of challenges to the US:The loss of Middle East bases could result in the US becoming “much more dependent” on remaining sites in Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and possibly Israel.That will increase US dependence on its navy and limit its global reach Valtersson warns.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-levels-in-middle-east-increase-by-10000-surpassing-50000-total--reports-1123916840.html
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What Losing Middle East Bases Could Mean for US

14:18 GMT 13.05.2026
US base in Erbil on fire after attack
US base in Erbil on fire after attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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Iranian attacks on US military bases across the Middle East – which may not even be rebuilt – exposed “the central weakness of Washington’s regional order,” the Cradle reports.
"The Iran war shows that even advanced air defenses can be overwhelmed by enough missiles and drones," former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik. "Effective defense requires strategic depth and multiple layers, and the US air defenses were too close to Iran to achieve this.”

The US aversion to taking casualties also forced it and its allies to use up expensive air defense missiles to shoot down cheap Iranian drones, Valtersson noted.

He said the Iran war exposed a series of challenges to the US:

Iran used modern military doctrine with large numbers of missiles and drones
Dispersed and underground Iranian bases made US attacks ineffective
US waged a war from the year 2000, while Iran was fighting a 2030 one
Iran’s large territory and population added strategic problems
US air superiority was neutralized, making the outcome of the conflict a draw
The loss of Middle East bases could result in the US becoming “much more dependent” on remaining sites in Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and possibly Israel.

That will increase US dependence on its navy and limit its global reach Valtersson warns.
US soldiers participate in a military exercise to help train Iraqi security forces in Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, March 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
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30 March, 05:01 GMT
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