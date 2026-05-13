https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/what-losing-middle-east-bases-could-mean-for-us--1124120578.html

What Losing Middle East Bases Could Mean for US

What Losing Middle East Bases Could Mean for US

Sputnik International

Iranian attacks on US military bases across the Middle East – which may not even be rebuilt – exposed “the central weakness of Washington’s regional order,” the Cradle reports.

2026-05-13T14:18+0000

2026-05-13T14:18+0000

2026-05-13T14:18+0000

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"The Iran war shows that even advanced air defenses can be overwhelmed by enough missiles and drones," former Swedish armed forces officer Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik. "Effective defense requires strategic depth and multiple layers, and the US air defenses were too close to Iran to achieve this.”The US aversion to taking casualties also forced it and its allies to use up expensive air defense missiles to shoot down cheap Iranian drones, Valtersson noted.He said the Iran war exposed a series of challenges to the US:The loss of Middle East bases could result in the US becoming “much more dependent” on remaining sites in Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and possibly Israel.That will increase US dependence on its navy and limit its global reach Valtersson warns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/us-troop-levels-in-middle-east-increase-by-10000-surpassing-50000-total--reports-1123916840.html

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