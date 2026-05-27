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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian MFA Spokeswoman Questions Whether CNN Crew Witnessed Planning of Starobelsk Strike
Russian MFA Spokeswoman Questions Whether CNN Crew Witnessed Planning of Starobelsk Strike
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If it turns out that CNN journalists filmed the preparations for the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, they could be considered accomplices to the crime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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Earlier in the day, Zakharova said that there was high chance that CNN correspondents filmed the preparation of the Ukrainian military for the terrible strike. On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others were injured.
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Russian MFA Spokeswoman Questions Whether CNN Crew Witnessed Planning of Starobelsk Strike

14:12 GMT 27.05.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If it turns out that CNN journalists filmed the preparations for the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, they could be considered accomplices to the crime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Zakharova said that there was high chance that CNN correspondents filmed the preparation of the Ukrainian military for the terrible strike.
"While we were organizing a trip to Starobelsk for journalists, it turned out that CNN would not be participating, citing logistical reasons. Now we see, and this is evidenced by their report, which was prepared by CNN, albeit from a different point in the conflict zone, possibly the very one from which the attack on Starobelsk was carried out. If this is true, we need to look into this. The entire media professional community should be asking: where was this report coming from? What was this location, time, place, and what was this designated target that they so highlighted with their presence?" Zakharova told reporters, adding that "if this is really the case, our current assumption, then we can talk not only about bias and manipulation of information, but also about complicity."
On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others were injured.
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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Russia Will Not Let LPR Strike Narrative Be Buried - Putin's Aide
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