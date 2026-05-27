"While we were organizing a trip to Starobelsk for journalists, it turned out that CNN would not be participating, citing logistical reasons. Now we see, and this is evidenced by their report, which was prepared by CNN, albeit from a different point in the conflict zone, possibly the very one from which the attack on Starobelsk was carried out. If this is true, we need to look into this. The entire media professional community should be asking: where was this report coming from? What was this location, time, place, and what was this designated target that they so highlighted with their presence?" Zakharova told reporters, adding that "if this is really the case, our current assumption, then we can talk not only about bias and manipulation of information, but also about complicity."